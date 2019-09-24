ATHENS — Athens senior Luke Arnold scored three times — including netting his milestone 50th career goal — as the Wildcats cruised to an 8-0 win over visiting Troy at Alumni Stadium on Monday.
“It’s a great accomplishment for him to do this,” said Athens coach Jake Lezak. “He’s a dynamic player and always a threat to any team on the field. Luke always seems to find a way to get the ball on his foot and distribute the ball to his teammates.”
Lezak was thrilled to see Arnold achieve the milestone.
“It’s fun to watch him play and he has worked very hard through his career. When a player puts that kind of time into his game, it’s rewarding to them to hit these milestones,” Lezak said. “I think the great part for him is that he’s a great teammate and always putting the team first and (he is all about) his teammates scoring as long as we win.”
Athens would also get two goals and two assists from Aaron Lane. Tyler Chambers, Carson Stanfield and Joey Toscano also scored for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats outshot Troy 39-1 and had an 11-1 edge in corner kicks.
The victory gives Athens sole possession of first place in the Northern Tier League standings with a 6-0 mark. Both Troy and Wellsboro have one league loss.
Sayre 7, Towanda 1
TOWANDA — The visiting Redskins would get five goals from Cody VanBenthuysen as they cruised to a win on Monday.
Mason Hughey scored the other two goals for Sayre, which held a 20-2 advantage in shots on goal.
