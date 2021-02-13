Making the PIAA Wrestling Championships is a dream that only a small percentage of Pennsylvania high school wrestlers get to achieve.
For Canton sophomore Hayden Ward, he marked that off his sports bucket list last year — and he’s looking for more this season.
“I feel more confident, but it also puts a little bit of pressure on me, like last year I made states and did all that, but now this year I have to do that and hopefully more,” said Ward, who went 1-2 at states last year.
Ward enters today’s North Section Championships with a perfect 6-0 record and will look to storm to a title at 138 pounds — a new weight class for the Warrior.
“When we were in the 10-day lockdown, we talked and he decided and said ‘Hey, I’m going to drop.’ When we came back from our 10-day shutdown he was down,” said Canton coach Lyle Wesneski. “He did the work. He put all the work in on his own — running, lifting, eating right, doing everything right. The first night he came back he was two pounds under his new weight. He’s been training like crazy and being a state qualifier he’s ready to go.”
Ward took advantage of the Warriors being on a 10-day shutdown due to COVID-19 cases.
“We got shutdown because we had some kids on our team test positive for COVID, and when we got shutdown I tried to keep my weight down and keep it low, right around 45, 47, and now every morning I try to run at least a mile just to try to keep my weight down and watch what I eat,” Ward said.
The move was a strategic one as Ward believes the road to Hershey at 138 pounds had less speed bumps.
“I just thought that was my best chance at getting a medal at states this year,” Ward said.
“That was the right weight for him,” coach Wesneski added.
The 2021 campaign has certainly been different for every wrestler due to the pandemic, but this year also allowed Ward to compete alongside his younger brother Hudson.
“It’s been a different year. Definitely a lot less practices and not as many tournaments and matches as I wanted,” said Ward, who has enjoyed wrestling on the same varsity team as his brother. “It’s been fun getting to wrestle with him a little bit because he’s right around my weight.”
Ward admitted that the battles with his brother in Canton’s wrestling room can get heated.
“It gets pretty intense sometimes, but normally I come out on top.”
Ward and the Warriors will head back to the mat for the first time since Jan. 25 at today’s North Section Championships — and the 2020 state qualifier is ready.
“I’m just looking forward to getting back out and wrestling, competing for the first time in a couple weeks,” Ward said.
