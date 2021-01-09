Saturday, Jan. 9Boys Basketball
Athens at Williamson, 2 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Athens at Cowanesque Valley, 11 a.m.
———Monday, Jan. 11Boys Basketball
Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 7:30 p.m. Athens at Mt. Carmel, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Northeast Bradford at Athens, 6 p.m.
———Tuesday, Jan. 12Wrestling
Athens at Canton, 7 p.m. Williamson at Sayre, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Sayre at Canton, 7:30 p.m. Athens at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
———Wednesday, Jan. 13Girls Basketball
Athens at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.
———Thursday, Jan. 14Wrestling
Sayre at Troy, 7 p.m. Bloomsburg at Athens, 7 p.m.
———Friday, Jan. 15Boys Basketball
Wyalusing at Sayre, 7:30 p.m. Wellsboro at Athens, 7:30 p.m.
———Saturday, Jan. 16Wrestling
Athens at Berwick Duals Sayre, South Williamsport at Canton, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Northeast Bradford at Athens, 4 p.m.
Girls Basketball
