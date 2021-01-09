Saturday, Jan. 9Boys Basketball

Athens at Williamson, 2 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Athens at Cowanesque Valley, 11 a.m.

———Monday, Jan. 11Boys Basketball

Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 7:30 p.m. Athens at Mt. Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Northeast Bradford at Athens, 6 p.m.

———Tuesday, Jan. 12Wrestling

Athens at Canton, 7 p.m. Williamson at Sayre, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Sayre at Canton, 7:30 p.m. Athens at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

———Wednesday, Jan. 13Girls Basketball

Athens at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.

———Thursday, Jan. 14Wrestling

Sayre at Troy, 7 p.m. Bloomsburg at Athens, 7 p.m.

———Friday, Jan. 15Boys Basketball

Wyalusing at Sayre, 7:30 p.m. Wellsboro at Athens, 7:30 p.m.

———Saturday, Jan. 16Wrestling

Athens at Berwick Duals Sayre, South Williamsport at Canton, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Northeast Bradford at Athens, 4 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Athens at Wellsboro, 1:30 p.m.
