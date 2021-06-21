SAYRE – The Sayre Little League Majors made quick work in three innings turning in a dominating display with a 24-0 win over RTL in All-Star pool play. The squad picked up a win in their first game of District 15 play, while pitcher Brendan Cooke earned himself a no-hitter striking out eight of the nine batters he faced.
Cooke’s impressive performance also came from the help of his offense as Sayre exploded in the first inning for 14 runs. The team scored two runs in the second inning, followed by eight more in the third to produce the final margin.
Shaine Strickland and Jordan Brown tied for a game-best three hits as Brady Flynn and Chase Wheeler also cashed in two hits in the win. Wheeler, Strickland, Cooke, Justin Koenig and Cy Young all recorded three runs each for Sayre.
Sayre improves to 1-0 with their first win in All-Star pool play while RTL falls to 0-2. Sayre will return to the diamond on Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they take on Athens on the road, who also beat RTL in dominating fashion.
