TROY — Athens won eight of the first nine matches and added bonus points in all eight on the way to a 50-13 win over their hosts.
Gavin Bradley got the Wildcats off on the right foot with a 30-second pin at 113, and Mason Vanderpool put Athens up 12-0 with a pin at 120.
Troy’s Seth Seymour got an 8-0 major decision win at 126, but the Wildcats swept the next six bouts.
Emiliano Mallare won by major decision 13-4 at 132, and then Kaden Setzer won by fall in 36 seconds at 138. Lucas Forbes added a 10-2 major at 145 before Chris Bathgate posted a pin win at 152. Finally, Karter Rude took 46 seconds to win by pin at 160 and Zach Stafursky added another pin at 172.
By then, Athens led 44-4 and the match was well in hand.
After Troy’s Josh Isbell won 10-3 at 189, Athens’ Josh Nittinger at 285 and Troy’s Caleb Schwenk accepted forfeits to close out the scoring.
Athens will host the North Section Tournament on Saturday. Wrestling begins at 10 a.m.
