ATHENS — The host Wildcats rolled to a pair of wins in Northern Tier League wrestling Thursday night. Athens downed Williamson 45-30 and North Penn/Liberty 57-9.
Athens 45, Williamson 30
Williamson took a 6-0 lead starting the mach at 132, but Athens took command on five pins and a forfeit. The pins, all in the first period and all but one in the first minute, were logged by Kaden Setzer at 138, Lucas Forbes at 145, Chris Bathgate at 152, Zach Stafursky at 172 and Colin Rosh at 189. Carter Rude accepted a forfeit at 160.
Williamson sort of got back into it with 18 straight points, but Gavin Bradley put the match away with a 14-second pin at 113 and Jacob Courtney added a 12-6 decision win at 126.
———
Athens 57, North Penn/Liberty 9
This one only had two matches actually wrestled.
Rude took an 8-1 decision at 160 for Athens and Kohen Lehman tackled Stafursky 7-2 at 172.
Accepting forfeit wins for Athens were Josh Nittinger at 285; Bradley at 113; Kyler Setzer at 120; Courtney at 126; Gavin McGrath at 132; Kaden Setzer at 138; Forbes at 145; and Bathgate at 152.
