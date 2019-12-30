ATHENS – Waverly overcame a slow start and held off a fourth quarter surge (including a last second Hail Mary) to claim the 2019 Valley Christmas Tournament championship 64-63. It was Waverly’s fourth straight tournament title.
Waverly won the tip, but Athens dominated from there. Wildcat Tucker Brown brought down the rebound on Waverly’s first shot attempt and Athens got the home crowd buzzing early. Senior Aaron Lane and sophomore JJ Babcock put Athens up 6-0 with back-to-back old fashioned three point plays.
Brown continued to be a buzzsaw on the boards for the first quarter, pulling down two offensive and three defensive rebounds. He also scored twice for four points in the quarter.
Athens’ Head Coach Bob Woodward has been looking for his offense to share the ball more. Four different Wildcats scored in the first quarter as Waverly struggled to find their offense. Athens led 16-8.
Early in the second, Athens continued to build its lead. The combination of Brown’s rebounding paired with Lane and Babcock scoring kept momentum on the Wildcats side. The Wildcats lead stretched to 21-8.
However, Waverly’s offense began to solve the Wildcats defensive riddle. Wolverine Head Coach Lou Judson noted “They were playing a different type of defense against us, a box and one, a makeshift zone. Offensively it’s tough to prepare for that. We had to play on the fly.”
And play on the fly they did. The Wolverines used three-point plays and defensive rebounding to swing momentum to their side. Scott Woodring led the way for Waverly with fourteen points, including three three-point plays, in the run to halftime. He would add eight rebounds in the span as well. Joey Tomasso added a three pointer. The Wolverines clawed their way to a 31-31 tie at halftime.
Both teams came out of halftime ready to play. Wildcats and Wolverines traded buckets keeping the score close. With under three minutes left in the third, Athens held a two point lead, 42-40.
Then, Waverly’s offense exploded for twelve unanswered points in just over a minute. Tomasso hit twice for five points. Woodring hit a foul shot and a three-pointer. Griffin Stein buried a three-pointer as well. When the dust settled, Waverly had its largest lead of the game, 52-42, with just over a minute left in the quarter.
The Wildcats needed to claw their way back into the game with one quarter left to play. And, they did. They slowed the Wolverines attack and picked up their pace on the offensive side.
Babcock and Lane continued to lead the Wildcats on the offensive half of the floor. However, they began to find Troy Pritchard open under the basket. Babcock would get the ball at the top of the key and Woodring would step out to defend. This left a hole for Pritchard under the basket. Athens pulled even with Waverly at 59-59 with three minutes left in the game.
The teams exchanged free throws to knot the score at 61-61. They then exchanged buckets to tie again at 63-63 with just under two minutes left to play. With thirty seconds left in the game, the Wildcats fouled Woodring. Woodring made one of his two shots to give Waverly the lead 64-63.
Woodring brought down a defensive rebound on the ensuing Wildcat possession and was fouled with one second left on the clock. With fans on both sides of the gym holding their breath, Woodring missed both free throws.
Athens had one final Hail Mary opportunity remaining. Quarterback Mason Lister subbed into the game and took the throw in from the baseline. He found JJ Babcock open at the top of the key and launched the pass. Babcock hauled in the pass. But Aidan Westbrook was there to provide just enough, or perhaps just a little too much, defense and Babcock was unable to complete the shot. No foul was called, or perhaps needed to be called, as the game ended.
Coach Judson was elated after the game.
“What a great atmosphere from the Valley! A lot of these guys have not been in this type of atmosphere before. The community comes out and supports both basketball teams. It’s a lot of fun.” He also gave credit to Athens. “It could have gone either way tonight. They’ve got a really good basketball team.”
Coach Woodward sees progress in his team.
“At times we shared the ball really well and we shot really well. I think that’s a tribute to our kids buying into the culture that we’re trying to build here.” He continued that “Overall, its an improvement. It’s #getbetter.”
Waverly’s Woodring led all scorers with 34 points. Tomasso added thirteen. Lane and Babcock led the Wildcats with 22 points each.
