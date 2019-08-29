WYSOX — Wellsboro again swept its Northern Tier League golf brethren to up its season record to 10-0 with a team total of 339 and take a two match lead over North Penn/Mansfield.
The course at Towanda Country Club proved to be no problem for Cowanesque Valley’s Austin Outman, who carded a 75 on the Par 71 layout. He nailed 15 pars on the day.
Wellsboro’s Ty Morral finished with an 80 and Sayre’s Gavin Blair had the day’s third-best round with an 82.
As a team, balance was the key for the Green Hornets as Joseph Propheta had an 85, Brock Hamblin had an 86 and Ethan Blakley wound up with an 88.
North Penn/Mansfield’s team total of 372 was led by Reece White’s 89.
Cowanesque Valley rode Outman’s effort to a team score of 377 and Towanda, led by Tyler Hawley’s 86, had a 391 on its home course.
Sayre came home in fifth with a team score of 393. Kannon VanDuzer had a 95 for the Redskins also scoring for Sayre were Dylan Seck with a 106 and Colton Watkins who carded a 123.
Athens battled the course and came in sixth with a 431. Brady Smith and Cameron Sullivan led Athens with matching 105s. Travis Jayne scored with a 107 and Carter Jones added a 117.
The Northern Tier League will reconvene on Tuesday at Corey Creek. Tee time is 1:30 p.m.
