SAYRE — Sayre fought hard, but had no answer for stopping the fast-paced offense of Athens losing 54-41 Monday night.
Sayre head coach Devin Shaw took it upon himself for his team’s result.
“I thought we had a pretty good game plan going in and I guess it wasn’t as good as I thought it was” Shaw said. “I am going to have to do a little better job of game planning and getting our team prepared to win.”
The formula was the same for Athens. Push the pace, force turnovers, and score in transition. At the forefront of the Wildcats success was junior J.J. Babcock.
“He was cutting to the lane a lot which was good and his teammates were looking for him” Athens head coach Jim Lister said. “I think the other kids had a lot of good assists tonight and there was some really good transition basketball tonight.”
Babcock used his size and speed to his advantage scoring six of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter. Sayre attempted to run a 2-3 zone, but it failed to contain the talented and fast Athens offense.
“They got some fast break points and I think that was a big difference,” Shaw said. “So we will work on getting back in transition and avoiding leaky layups like we did tonight.”
At the end of the first quarter Sayre trailed 18-11, and was in search of some much needed answers. The Wildcats started strong in the second quarter extending the lead to 22-14. With their backs against the wall the Redskins gave Athens a taste of its own medicine.
Sayre utilized a full-court press forcing Athens to make mistakes on offense. Sayre stormed back cutting the score to 22-21 with 2:18 left in the first half.
Sophomore Jackson Hubbard made an impact off the bench scoring six points in the second quarter.
“We played some guys off the bench who played good roles,” Shaw said. “So those guys coming off the bench is going to big; especially later in the season where depth matters more.”
The third quarter was a slug fest. Both teams locked up on defense and the intensity ramped up due to the nature of the rivalry. Neither team would nudge an inch as both teams only mustered six points each the entire quarter.
Trailing 34-29 after three quarters, the Redskins knew they had to dial up something special to come back and win. Unfortunately for Sayre, Athens came out swinging going up 43-32 early in quarter and didn’t look back.
The Wildcats scored 20 points in the fourth quarter extinguishing any hope of a comeback.
Junior Nalen Carling shined contributing 10 points, and caused havoc on the offensive and defensive glass.
For Sayre, senior Connor Young stood out scoring 10 points. Shaw was impressed with the work rate of his big man and expects him to be a focal point moving forward.
“All in all I am happy with their effort, but I still don’t think we have had that complete game I have been looking for” Lister said. “We are still making mistakes like rebounding and we have to make sure we are attacking on offense the entire game.”
Sayre will attempt to snap a three-game skid Wednesday January, 20 hosting Cowanesque Valley. Athens has a chance to extend their win streak to four games on the same night hosting North Penn-Mansfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.