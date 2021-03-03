BLOOMSBURG — Athens sent a pair of divers to the District IV Championships Saturday and placed one on the podiujm.
Emma Roe accumulated 317.05 points to place third.
Gabrielle Hackett of Danville won the event and the berth at the state meet that com,es with it by posting 339.20 points. Central Columbia’s Ava Snyder took second with 332.05.
Rounding out the placewinners were Alayna Lovelace of Bloomsburg, fourth with 315.30 points; Lily Leh of Bloomsburg, fifth with 300.25 points; and Megan Stout of Central Columbia, sixth with 298.35 points.
Athens’ Raven McCarthy-Gardner was ninth with 202.95 points.
Lewisburg’s Caleb Leaman won the boys’ title with 359.35 points, easily out-pacing Danville’s Renzo Yussa, who had 307.25 points.
Towanda’s Joey Donovan matched Roe’s placement, taking third with 263.60 points.
