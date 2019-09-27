Local youth teams find success

Youth football teams from Sayre and Waverly found considerable success over the weekend in Northern Tier Youth Football League play.
CANTON — Sayre’s “C” and “A” teams topped Canton on the road.
”C”
Sayre 25 Towanda 0
Elliott Chilson and Lyam Morningstar combined for four rushing touchdowns, and Trenton Lynch added an extra point as Sayre blanked Canton.
Defensively, Elliott Chilson led the Redskins with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery, and Roman Mittan had an interception
“We got some tough blocking up front and great effort from everyone,” said the Sayre coaching staff. “The defense played hard and fast, and I saw some excellent tackling. The coaches are very proud of the way this group plays together.”
”B”
Towanda 24, Sayre 0
”A”
Sayre 18, Towanda 6
Sayre got on the board first with a 13-yard TD pass from Hogan Shaw to Jayden Kutt. The extra point attempt was stopped, but Sayre led 6-0.
Near the end of the second quarter, Kutt stepped in front of a pass to make an interception, but Sayre couldn’t capitalize.
Sayre started the second half with a long drive that saw hard running from Kaden Kithcart, Drayton DeKay and Kutt before hitting paydirt on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Hogan Shaw to Connor Garrison making the score 12-6.
Towanda’s next possession they found some success as the Knights scored on a 15-yard run. The extra point try failed, leaving the score 12-6.
Sayre answered right back going down the field on the next possession. The drive started with a beautiful pass and catch of 40 yards from Shaw to Kithcart, but the drive ended with a stop from Towanda defense on a fourth-and-nine. On the first play of Towanda’s next possession, Brendan Cooke made a nice play by ripping the ball out of the receiver’s hands in the air for an interception giving Sayre the ball back. Seven plays later, Kithcart took it in a 12-yard touchdown run to set the final score.
Shaw hit four of eight passes for 83 yards and two passing TDs.
Kithcart had one reception for 40 Yards, Connor Garrison had a reception for 30 yards and a TD, Kutt hauled in one reception for 13 yards and a TD.
The ground game was led by Kitchcart with complementary runs from Dekay, Kutt and Gage Marmour.
Defensively Sayre was dominant for most of the game and shut the offense down by gang tacking on every play.
Sayre’s coaching staff was pleased with their team’s play.
“This was a great win for us. The kids are really starting to put everything together, and we really like where we are going. The defense did a tremendous job. The tackling was very good, and there was a group effort in every tackle made. Offensively we blocked better and were able to move the ball. All of us coaches are very proud of the kids.”
On Sunday, the Sayre Redskins play at home against the Wellsboro Green Hornets. The day starts with a flag game at 11:15 a.m.
———
WAVERLY — Waverly’s “A” and “B” teams topped Canton, but the visitors’ “C” team pulled out a close one in overtime.
Flag
Dallas Harbst, Zi’Ran Thomas and Blake Bentley scored the Waverly touchdowns.
”C”
Canton 20 Waverly 13, OT
Canton took a 7-0 lead when Brooks Wesneski scored on a 60-yard run and Colby Colton added the extra point.
Brayden Bowman had a 70-yard TD run for Waverly to make the score 7-6 at Half.
Wesneski had a 50-yard TD run to start the third quarter to make it 13-6, but Waverly came back.
Waverly’s Eli Keeney scored from two yards out and Brayden Bowman added the extra point to tie the score at 13.
The game went into overtime, and Oliver Sechrist would score on a 13-yard TD run. Wesneski added the extra point for 20-13 lead.
Bowman was stopped inches from the goal line on the last play in overtime to end the game.
Keeney, Bowman and Grant Spiegel led the Waverly defense.
”B”
Waverly 24, Canton 0
Jaxson Porter scored on a five-yard TD to give Waverly the lead at 6-0.
Griffin Walter had a two-yard TD to make the score 12-0 at half.
Porter scooped up a fumble and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown, and Brycen Fiske would add the extra point for a 19-0 score to start the third quarter.
Avery Bowman would score from 58 yards out on the next possession to close out the scoring.
Jeremy Cleveland, Connor Bentley and Axel Murray led the Waverly defense.
”A”
Waverly 20, Canton 0
After a scoreless first half, Brance Vanalstine opened the scoring on a 44-yard run to start the third quarter and Bryce Laforest would add the extra point to give Waverly all the points the Wolverines would need.
Vanalstine would score on the first play ofthe fourth quarter from 21 yards out to make it 13-0.
Austin Burns recovered a fumble on the next play, and Laforest would score immediately on a 22-yard run. Carter Davies would add the extra point to close out the scoring.
The Waverly defense was led by Ben Shaw, Aiden Strope and Burns. Rylan Yeakel and Tristan Campbell also had fumble recoveries.
