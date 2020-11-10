Local squads well-represented on NTL boys' soccer All-Star teams

Boys soccer teams from Athens and Sayre made District 4 playoff appearances this season and both Valley teams are well represented on the Northern Tier League All-Star squads.
Leading the local contingent is Sayre junior Mason Hughey, who joins Wellsboro’s Kaden Mann as Offensive MVP.
Wellsboro’s Will Poirer is the league’s overall Most Valuable Player and the Defensive Co-MVPs are Wellsboro’s Zack Singer and Towanda’s Daniel Wright.
Joining Mann as first-team strikers are Athens’ Nate Quinn and Wellsboro’s Jack Poirer and Joe Grab.
Will Poirer and Hughey headline the first-team midfielders and are joined by Wyatt Hodlofski of Troy and North Penn/Liberty’s Taylor Nelson.
Joining Singer and Wright on the first-team defender list are Athens’ Landon Lantz and Wellsboro’s Zach Rowland.
Wellsboro’s Ethan Ryan is the first-team goalie.
Turning to the NTL Second-Team All-Stars we see a number of local players on the list.
Sayre senior Cody VanBenthuysen headlines the second-team strikers. Joining him are North Penn/Liberty’s Caiden Alexander, Towanda’s Logan Lambert and Northeast Bradford’s Brandon Kuhn.
The second-team midfield has a nest of local players. From Athens, seniors Travis Reynard and Tyler Chambers made the grade. Sayre’s Brayden Post is also a second-team midfielder. Joining the local trio are Towanda’s Nick Place and Caleb Morgan of Williamson.
The second-team defense has a pair of local players as Sayre senior Jia Yang Huang is joined by Athens junior Jason Gao. Also second-team defenders are Wellsboro’s Jon Wetzel, Troy’s Connor Faust and Zach Hoffman from North Penn/Liberty.
The second-squad goalie is Athens’ Asher Ellis.
A number of local players earned honorable-mention status. They are Athens junior forward Daniel Horton and defenders James Bennenger-Jones and Colby Blakeman; and Sayre goalie Cole Gelbutis.
