NEWARK VALLEY — The Waverly, Tioga, and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor cross country boys and girls teams’ failed to finish top of the pack, yet all three schools boasted several standout individual performances on Tuesday afternoon.
Boys Team Scores
Newark Valley finished on top of the heap with 33 points. In second was Waverly finishing with 43 points. S-VE finished in third with 55 points, and Tioga finished in fourth with 96 points.
The boys’ race was split into two separate waves due to COVID restrictions.
“Unfortunately, our boys’ team was not able to race against Newark Valley in person, but I am very proud of their determination to fight for every point within their race,” said Waverly Coach Nate Culver.
Collin Wright blew away the boys division for Waverly finishing with a time of 16 minutes and 44 seconds. The second best time was an entire minute behind at 17:49.
Jonathon Garrison, of SVEC, finished in third place posting a time of 18:22. Not far behind Garrison, was Nate Ackley for Waverly, finishing with a time of 18:27.
Waverly runner, Matt Atanasoff, rounded out the top 10, posting a time of 19:39. SVEC runner Nathan Gillette finished in 11th with a time of 20:11.
Gavin Schillmoeler, of Waverly, finished in 13th with a time of 20:12. SVEC runner Caden Ruben finished 15th with a time of 20:50.
SVEC runner Zach Watson came in 17th with a time of 21:05. His teammate Alex Cox, came in 20th with a final time of 22:01. Another SVEC runner Ben Dzier finished in 22nd with a time of 22:06.
Waverly runner Liam Wright came in 23rd with a time of 22:14. In 24th, Tioga runner Cameron Bosell posted a time of 22:18.
A pair of SVEC runners finished in 25th and 26th. Isaac Lindrige posted a time of 22:21 and right behind him was Wyatt Stouffer finishing at the 22:45 mark.
SVEC runner, Josh Menter finished in 29th, posting a time of 23:05. 31st, 32nd, and 33rd places all belonged to SVEC runners. Brian Belanger finished at 23:41, Connor Wallenbeck finished at 23:45, and Matthew Finch also finished at 23:45 a few milliseconds behind.
Tioga runner Josh Reis finished in 34th place with a time of 23:50. SVEC runner Seth McBride finished in 37th place with a time of 24:20.
Girls Team Scores
Notre Dame led the way finishing with 26 points. In second was Newark Valley with 40 points. SVEC finished in third with 67 points, and Tioga finished in fourth with 77 points.
The Waverly girls team had a strong showing, despite not posting complete team score. Harper Minaker finished in fourth place with a time of 22:02. Elizabeth Vaughn finished in sixth with a time of 23:17, and Aubrey Atkins finished in 20th, posting a time of 29:46.
“Our girls work so hard for each other and I couldn’t be more proud of how strong they ran and how much they have improved in such a short time,” said Culver
The Spencer-Van Ettten/Candor team had several strong runners. Mya Marsh finished in 11th with a final time of 24:46, Jenna O’Connell finished in 13th with a time of 26:07, Olivia Bennet finished in 19th with a time of 29:22, Bri Shweiger finished in 26th with a time of 31:49, and Olivia Secondo finished in 28th with a time of 31:59.
Tioga did not have its strongest showing. Lexy Ward finished in 16th with a time of 28:08, Kate Burrowes finished in 23rd with a time of 31:01, Faith Burrowes finished in 24th with a time of 31:02, Patience Card finished in 25th with a time of 31:10, and Lizzie Shaffer finished in 27th with a time of 31:56.
