OWEGO — Waverly swimmers had a great day in the Section IV Class B preliminaries and put 11 teams or individual swimmers into Saturday’s championship finals.

The finals are at 6 p.m. at Watkins Glen.

Mike Atanasoff, Ryan Bennett and Kaden Wheeler are in four championship finals each for the Wolverines.

The trio teamed with Brandon Clark to post a three minutes, 34.08 seconds in the 400 free relay for the second-best time and with Jerrell Sackett to post the second-best time in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:31.63.

Individually, Atanasoff and Bennett advanced in the 50 free with times of 22.18 and 23.49, respectively; and Atanasoff will join Wheeler in the final of the 100 breast. Wheeler had a 59.44 and Atanasoff clocked out in 1:01.83. In addition, Wheeler had a 55.47 and Bennett a 58.80 as both advanced in the 100 free.

Also for Waverly, Collin Keefer and Oscar Williams both advanced in the 500 free with respective times of 5:29.16 and 5:35.41. Finally, Waverly’s 200 medley relay team of Dillon Madighan, Max Pan, Ryan Clark and Brandon Clark moved on with a time of 2:03.09.

Also for the Wolverines, Williams; Keefer; Nick Janzen; Ryan Clark; Brandon Clark; Sackett; Dillon; and Liam Wright will add to Waverly’s total points in consolation finals.

