The REAL season is about to start for Tioga and SVEC.
Playing in Section IV Football Conferences Divisions VI and III, respectively, the two teams have one more tuneup before beginning their league slates.
Tioga, at 3-0 the top-ranked team in New York State in Class D, has begun to have some success in the passing game. That was necessary. This Tigers team hasn’t proved to be dominant enough in the run game to just skip on the pass. If the Tigers can successfully throw the ball, teams will have to respect that. QB Brady Worthing, the area’s only senior starting quarterback, had three TD passes and 86 yards last week. Doing that once was noteworthy. If that becomes a regular part of the Tigers’ offense, teams will have to devote fewer resources to the box and open up running lanes.
SVEC has had a murderer’s row of opponents to start the season. The first team not expected to at least make the playoffs and the second unranked team on the Eagles’ docket (It should be noted that the first unranked team on the schedule at game time, Walton, went from unranked to seventh in the state in Class D on Wednesday.) is tonight’s opponent for S-VE’s homecoming. There is a world of difference between the teams the Eagles have been playing and their opponents for the rest of the season. We’ll see tonight just how much the squad has improved due to the tough schedule. They’re 0-3 right now, but you make playoffs by winning in your division, so the story of the season will be told over the next month.
Waverly is two games into its league season. I said before that the Wolverines’ season may come down to games against Norwich and Owego. The Wolverines will need to win at Chenango Valley tonight to stay on track for that.
It was encouraging to see Joe Tomasso upright last week. Waverly’s line played well against a very good Maine-Endwell team. One thing teams like M-E have is consistency of play. That’s being developed at Waverly.
Sayre has CMVT in the third game of its five-game Northern Tier League Division II schedule. Cowanesque Valley is coming up and, as always, Muncy looms. The Redskins are currently third in the playoff standings and will need to get past either Canton or South Williamsport to get a home game.
Athens gave Canton everything it wanted and more Friday night. Can the Wildcats play like that on the road (or at least score after halftime)?
