WYALUSING —Athens’ boys squad put five runners in the top 10 runners in a tri-meet with Cowanesque Valley at Wyalusing Tuesday.

Athens topped Wyalusing 27-28 and CV 24-35.

Connor Dahl led the Wildcats with a fourth-place run in 17:46.2. Kyle Anthony and Matt Gorsline placed sixth and seventh with respective times of 17:53 and 17:54. Rounding out Athens’ top five were Justin Lynch and Ethan Denlinger, who took ninth and 10th with respective times of 18:49.8 and 19:04.

Girls

Emma Bronson ran away with the top spot in the girls’ meet. She had to be too fast to put a time by her name on the result sheet.

She finished ahead of second-place runner Kayla Beebe of Wyalusing, who ran a 22:43.

As far as the team contest, Wyalusing topped Athens 21-38, but Athens downed CV 25-30.

For Athens, Thea Bailey was seventh overall in 23:44; Caitlyn Conklin was 11th in 25:58; Macaria Benjamin took 13th in 27:29; and Makenna Patton was 17th in 37:41.

NEB at Sayre

LITCHFIELD — Undermanned Sayre was led by the winning performance of Carrie Claypool, who ran a 23:05 to take first. Corey Ault was fourth for Sayre with a time of 31:38.

Sayre’s lone wolf on the boys’ side, Nate Romano, was fourth overall with a time of 22:47.

