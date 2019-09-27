Balanced Attack Leads Wellsboro Past Athens

WELLSBORO — Understandably, the focus for most has been on district IV leading rusher Aidan Hauser when it came to the Wellsboro offense. Sure, Hauser still put up eye-popping stats Friday Night in Wellsboro’s homecoming tilt against the Athens Wildcats, but the Hornets used their most balanced attack of the season. The guys in green had seven different players either score a touchdown or convert a two-point try en route to a 57-13 win.
“We have some more running backs in the staple (other than Hauser)”, remarked Wellsboro Head Coach Matt Hildebrand. Hauser led the way with 18 carries for 238 yards, but the other backs combined for well over 5 yards a carry, as Nick Smith and Quarterback Isaac Keane added touchdowns on the ground.
The sophomore signal caller Keane had the best game of his young career, completing 9 out of 13 attempts for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Being balanced was something Hildebrand wanted to see out of this team. “We wanted to spread the ball around more because people are keying on Hauser and we did that this week.”
Wellsboro started slow, something that is typical of many teams as homecoming. When asked if that had an impact on a slow first half, Coach Hildebrand let out a big sigh, signifying the toll all the distraction have on a team. Still, after touchdowns by Hauser and Keane, Keane’s coming on a crucial fourth and goal late in the second quarter on a play where he bobbled the snap, and juggled it into the end zone to make it 15-6. That came after Athens sustained a nice drive in the first quarter on the ground and made it 7-6 on a Shayne Reid run.
Hauser was crowned homecoming king at halftime, and he made sure everyone knew who was in charge in the third quarter. A 150 yard, 3 touchdown third quarter performance, capped by what Coach Hildebrand called one of the best runs he’s ever seen, ended his night and kept him on pace for an historic 2000 yard season.
Friday Night’s win was fueled by a sellout crowd at the Wellsboro Community Athletic Complex, with traffic still rolling in late into the first half and not a seat to be found. “I think the support we get from the community now has been terrific. For example, local churches on Thursday help us serve dinner to the players…..the kids feed off the energy of the crowd.”
Athens Shayne Reid ran well all night, tallying up 113 yards on 17 carries.
