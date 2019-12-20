Canton grapplers roll past Sayre

CANTON — Sayre’s wrestling team made the trek to Canton Friday night and rode home on the wrong end of a 66-6 score.
The Redskins’ lone highlight came in the first match of the evening came at 160 when Jakob Bennett pinned Brenen Taylor in three minutes, 40 seconds.
From there, though, Canton’s Timmy Ward, Garrett Storch, Derek Atherton-Ely, Trevor Williams and Jaden Hulslander each won by pin.
Later in the match, Isaac Landis, Miah Lehman, Hayden Ward and Riley Parker won by pin for the Warriors. Bailey Fergusin and Zeke Gilliland accepted forfeits for Canton as well.
Sayre will host Sullivan County on Jan. 2.
