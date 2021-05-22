WAVERLY — Waverly’s bats overwhelmed Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s pitchers and fielders for a 17-1 victory Friday night. The Wolverines regularly worked the count to get three balls at the plate. And, they made contact with the ball when it was in the strike zone.
SVEC’s batters were aggressive at the plate and struck first in the top of the second inning. Jayden Grube walked to first and balked to second. Hunter Harmon hit a single to drive him in.
The Eagle’s lead was short-lived. Waverly’s bats broke through for five runs in the bottom of the second. SVEC struggled defensively which aided the Wolverine attack.
Waverly had another big inning in the bottom of the third, scoring four runs. Tyler Beeman, Brennan Traub, Isaiah Bretz, and Joey Tomasso each singled. Kaden Wheeler drove in two runs on an error. Waverly’s lead grew to 9-1.
In the bottom of the fifth, SVEC made multiple fielding changes. Waverly racked up eight more runs on a combination of walks, errors, hits batsmen and a couple singles. At the end of the inning, Waverly led 17-1.
Traub led the Wolverines at the plate, getting three hits in five at-bats. Thomas Hand picked up a hit and stole three bases while scoring three times.
Nick VanHouten pitched a complete game for the Wolverines. VanHouten struck out seven, gave up five hits and walked one.
For SVEC, Harmon, Calvin Curkendall and Dominic Grier combined to cover pitching duties.
Grube led the Eagles at the plate with a double and a run scored. Logan Jewell picked up a hit and a stolen base.
Waverly will host Notre Dame on Monday and SVEC will welcome Dryden in Candor. Both games are 4:30 p.m. starts
Lansing 6, Tioga 4
LANSING — Down 5-1 after four, Tioga’s comeback bid fell a bit short Friday afternoon.
Tioga ended the day with nine hits and held Lansing to five, but the Bobcats got theirs at the right times.
Lansing scored twice in the first on a an error, a walk and a two-run triple. In the fourth, it was a double, an error that allowed that runner to score, a walk and a two-run single.
Both are prime examples of how only a few hits can produce runs. In this case, that’s three hits and five runs.
Tioga put one on the board in the fourth inning. Derrick Gage walked to lead off and Bryce Bailey singled to put him in scoring position. Two batters later Seth Franks came through with a RBI single. Casey Stoughton followed with a base hit but Lansing got a double play to end the inning.
Lansing went up 5-1 in the bottom of the inning and Tioga got just one of those runs back in the top of the fifth. Gage opened with inning with a triple and scored on a two-out base hit by Franks.
After Lansing manufactured a run in the bottom of he sixth, Tioga had one more opportunity. Isaac Peterson opened the inning with a walk and Cobe Whitmore singled. A promising inning took a negative turn when Lansing turned a double play that took Peterson out at third. Gage came through with a run-scoring single and scored on a Bailey double, but the Bobcats got out of the inning with the win.
Gage led Tioga with two hits — including his triple — three runs and one RBI; Franks had two hits and two RBI; Bailey had a single, a double and one RBI; and Whitmore had two hits and a run. Stoughton had Tioga’s other hit.
Franks went the distance on the mound and struck out four, allowing five hits, three walks and all six runs, of which just one was earned.
Tioga will host Edison on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.