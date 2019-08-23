Head coach: Jason Miller.
Assistant coaches: David Shaw IV; Pete Girolamo; Jeff Mastrantuono; Taylor Skerpon.
2018 record: 7-3
Key returners: Jalen McCarty; Ethan Stotler; David Hallett; Thomas Price; Braden Clark; Joe Buffone; Noah Carpenter; Patrick Shay; Alex Gadow; Trevor Morse; Logan Shipman; Nate Wagner; Scott Woodring.
Key Newcomers: Joe Tomasso; Caden Turcsik; Ryan Talada; Curtis Stone; Griffen Stein; Richard Stevens; Aidan LaForest; Trevor Meyers.
Season Outlook: Miller says he has a group of quality athletes. With Hallett, Price, Woodring, McCarty and Stotler back, the Wolverines have some weapons, and that list could grow as the season progresses.
The quarterback in Waverly’s new spread offense will be eighth-grader Joe Tomasso. It’ll be his job to distribute the ball, and there may be some wildcat sets in the offing as the season goes along as well.
Patrick Shay started on the lines and brings a significant presence up front.
Other than that, the door is open.
“We have a lot of work to do up front,” said Miller. “We lose our entire line for the third year in a row. That goes with the competitive nature of where we’re at. We have juniors who compete to play in their junior year and typically seniors beat them out. They’re sitting and waiting for their opportunity. We’re back in that same situation up front. I think we have quality depth there. There are just a lot of unknown factors.”
Miller likes the look of his defense.
“We have a pretty good chance to be good on defense,” he said.
Indeed, the’re set in the defensive backfield with McCarty at one corner and they have Alex Caden Wheeler, Gavin Anthony and Gadow to pick from. The Wolverines have three linebacker positions pencilled in with Hallett, Stotler and Thomas back. There are number of guys who could play on the line.
League outlook: Waverly moves into one of the toughest leagues in the state and Miller relishes the challenge.
“I’m excited to move up into a division that’s incredibly competitive,” he said. “Two of the top five programs in the state are in our division. On paper, we look at where where our potential success may be.”
Of course, when you have Chenango Forks and Maine-Endwell — two programs that have combined for 21 appearances in the state semis and have won 10 titles — in your division you know it will be competitive. Add in Norwich and Owego and reaching the goal of making the playoffs gets tougher.
Miller sees the challenges and like his team’s chances.
“Every week’s a challenge.,” said Miller “If you win a game, it’s awful special. If you make the playoffs, it’s a great year in this division. That’s the goal and I think we’re capable of doing that. It takes focus to play in this division and try to get better every week.”
