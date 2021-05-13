SAYRE — With a big game of their own on the docket today at Canton, Sayre’s baseball Redskins topped Wellsboro 5-2 Wednesday evening.
Sayre, 11-0 in league play, will visit Canton, 11-1 in league play, at 4:30 p.m. today in a NTL Small School Division showdown.
On Wednesday, Sayre and Wellsboro managed just four hits each but the Redskins made more of theirs and took advantage of the few extra walks they got from Wellsboro pitching.
In the bottom of the first, Jake Burgess led off with a walk. A Brayden Horton single and a walk to Luke Horton loaded the bases for David Northrup, who lofted an RBI sacrifice fly.
In the third, Brayden Horton walked and Luke Horton singled to put runners on the corners, then stole second. After an out, Zach Moore reached on an error on an RBI grounder that let both Hortons come around to score.
Wellsboro got a run in the fourth, but Sayre would answer.
Sayre made it 5-1 in the fifth on back-to-back-to-back walks to load the sacks. Zach Garrity hit into a fielder’s choice that sent one run home and another run scored on an error.
Kannon VanDuzer had Sayre’s other two hits, both singles.
Luke Horton went the distance on the hill for Sayre, allowing four hits, three walks and two earned runs with 11 strike outs.
For Wellsboro, Darryn Callahan had a triple and Zach Rowland had a double and a run. Dylan Abernathy had a single and two RBI, and Kaeden Mann had a run.
Callahan and Isaac Keane handled the pitching for Wellsboro. Callahan allowed four hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings. Just two of the five runs he allowed were earned. Keane had one walk and one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings.
