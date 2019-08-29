With a week in the books, one might think we’d have a solid look at how the local teams stack up.
One would be wrong.
We don’t even know what we don’t know yet.
Canton looked really good in beating Towanda last week.
Sayre gets a chance to see what it can do with the Black Knights tonight. We should come away with a little better understanding when the final horn sounds.
———
Athens hosts North Penn/Mansfield tonight in a key Northern Tier League Division 1 game.
Neither is often mentioned among the contenders for a division title. Any combination of Troy, Canton and Wellsboro gets that designation. Whichever team comes out on top tonight at least stays on the fringes of the conversation and will have a chance to make its case when lining up against the three most often mentioned favorites.
———
The Northern Tier League went 2-5 against out-of-league competition.
The wins went to Columbia-Montour Vo Tech and Wyalusing.
Canton and Wellsboro topped Towanda and Cowanesque Valley, respectively.
Troy, mentioned as a title contender, pushed the third-ranked Class AAA team in the state to the brink before falling by a 42-35 count. I think it’s safe to say that the Trojans will be a tough out.
———
The games don’t begin north of the border until next weekend, and there are some intriguing story lines to follow.
It will be interesting to see if Waverly’s young Wolverines can hang in against the big boys.
Tioga opens with a Walton team that could be considered the favorites in Class D.
SVEC opens at Sidney, which comes into Class C as an instant contender.
