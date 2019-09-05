SVEC ladies topple Tioga

SPENCER — Tioga stayed with SVEC for a while, but in the end, the Lady Eagles had a bit too much firepower and pulled away for a 9-2 win.
“Our girls were physically spent tonight: back to back games, both on the road, with just one sub really showed in our play tonight vs. SVEC,” said Tioga coach Jim Walsh. “That, coupled with the skilled play of SVEC striker Madelynn Pasto, was too much.
SVEC led 2-1 with under 20 minutes to play in the first half but found the back of the net three times late in the half for a 5-1 advantage.
Madelynn Pesto was a scoring machine for SVEC, scoring five goals and adding two assists, and Kilie Streeter added two goals and two assists. Carolynne Hurstman and Shannon Connor had a goal each, and Ava Bruchwiler handed out three assists.
Mackenzie Macumber and Destini Sweet had Tioga’s goals.
In all, SVEC touched off 17 shots to 11 for Tioga. Savannah Tuttle stopped eight Tioga shots, and teammate Josie Killen had one save. Tioga’s Gabrielle Foley had six saves and Destini Sweet had one.
“We hope to rebound and give them a better game when we see them next week at home,” said Walsh.
