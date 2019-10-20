MARATHON — Waverly’s Sheridan Talada and Collin Wright placed near the top of their respective races at Saturday’s Marathon Invite.
Talada ran a time of 20:00.9 to place second to Horseheads’ Sam Woodworth in the varsity girls seeded race.
Waverly didn’t send enough runners into that race to place as a team, but Elizabeth Fritzen had a time of 21:45.7 for 19th and Paige Ackley finished in 33rd.
Waverly sent a ladies team to the unseeded varsity race. Olivia Nittinger took 39th with a time of 24:39.8 to lead the way. Also placing for Waverly were Aubrey Akins, 95th and 76th in team points with a time of 28:53.5; Rachel Ovedovitz, 101st (81st) with a 30:40.3; Kaleigh Akins, 102nd (82nd) with a 31:09.7; and Morgan Lee, 108th (84th) with a 32:38.
As a team, Waverly was 15th with 360 points.
Wright ran with his teammates in the varsity boys seeded race and finished fourth with a time of 17:14.9. West Genssee star Matt Bartolotta, Watkins Glen headliner Gabe Planty and Delhi standout Jonathn Hadley were the only three runners to best the Waverly runner.
The Wolverines’ Nate Ackley wasn’t far behind Wright, taking 11th with a time of 18:05.6
Also scoring for Waverly were Liam Traub, 40th and 39th in team points with a time of 19:20.4; Kaden Wheeler, 46th and 45th in team points with a 19:387.9; and Hunter Elston, 66th and 64th in team points with a time of 21:08.3
As a team, Waverly was sixth overall with 121 points. When separated out into large and small schools, Waverly was third with 67 points. Watkins Glen had a great day to finish with 47 points in that race and Delhi was second with 66 points.
Waverly’s boys also sent a few runners into the varsity boys unseeded race. Jerrell Sackett placed 100th with a 21:13; Sam VanDyke was 108th with a 21:22; Gavin Schilloelle was 125th with a time of 21:49; and Joe Fritzen was 175th with a time of 28:06.
Tioga also had its boys team in the meet, running in the varsity boys unseeded event.
Tioga finished 23rd with 562 points.
Ty Middendorf led Tioga by placing 59th, 55th in team points, with a time of 20:05. Also scoring for the Tigers were Mason Card (129th (113rd) with a time of 22:00; Josh Reis, 140th (123rd) with a 22:37; Kyle Earley, 152nd (131st) with a 23:21; and Colt Herrala, 164th (140th) with a 25:18.
Tioga’s two ladies ran in the varsith girls unseeded race.
Mariah Nichols led the way with a time of 26:57.5, good for 70th, and Kate Burrowes was 83rd with a time of 27:43.6.
