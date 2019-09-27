WAVERLY — The host Lady Wolverines won seven of 12 events but fell to Dryden 93-83 in the pool on Thursday.
Lourden Banjamin was a triple winner for Waverly. Benjamin won the 200 individual medley with a time of two minutes, 34.58 seconds, and won the 100 back in 1:12.45.
She also teamed with Sophia DiSisti, Maggie Whitley and Willow Sharpsteen to winin the 100 fly with a time of 1:08.80 and Whitley won the 100 free in 1:02.79.
DiSisit added a win in the 400 free relay in 4:37.05 with Luci Burnett, Delaney Vascoe and Mara Callear; and Josie VanDyke won diving with 153 points.
