LIBERTY — The night started out well for Athens, but after winning the first set the Lady Wildcats lost the next three to drop Tuesday night’s NTL volleyball match 3-1 to North Penn/Liberty.
Athens won the opener 25-22, then dropped the next three 25-16, 25-21 and 27-25.
“Silly errors, our errors prevented us from winning,” said Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson. “So, the great news is we can try and fix these errors before next Thursday. Liberty is a team that knows how to win, they never look worried.”
The teams were tied at 16-16 in the second set and 21-21 in the third. Each time Liberty found a way to win.
Athens was led at the net again by Kylee Jayne, who had 16 kills. Leah Liechty was all defensive with 23 digs and Kayleigh Miller delivered 31 assists.
NEB 3, Sayre 0
SAYRE — Visiting Northeast Bradford jumped on the Lady Redskins right out of the gate and rolled to a 3-0 win.
Set scores were 25-12, 25-8 and 25-9.
Alex Frisbie led Sayre with seven digs and a kill, and Rachel Vandermark also had seven digs.
Elizabeth Boyle had two digs, two assists and an ace; Gabrielle Randall had two kills; Gianna Quattrini had two digs; Maddison Belles had a dig and an ace; and Emma Smith had a dig.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.