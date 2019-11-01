SAYRE — When the Sayre Redskins take the field at the Lockhart Street Bowl tonight for their District 4 Class A football playoff game with Muncy, they will be looking to beat the Indians on the ground and through the air.
When the Redskins go to the air, Sayre Head Coach Kevin Gorman will be counting on sophomore quarterback Brayden Horton and an experienced and balanced receiving corps led by seniors Ethan Miller, Corbin Brown, Zach Watkins and Pat Casterline.
“They are the best in the NTL, hands down. They can go up and get it when you need them to. They have the speed to beat people off the line ... it’s nice to have,” said Horton, who has thrown for 1,463 yards and 19 scores this year.
Brown believes having a veteran group of receivers has helped Horton.
“I think it’s definitely helped him a lot having experience in the receiving corps, just guys that know how to get open and catch the ball. We have a lot of options to throw to,” Brown said.
The senior receivers have seen plenty of progress from Horton, who played in four games as a freshman.
“He goes through his reads a lot better now. He’s spreading the ball around a lot more. Last year, we had one or two core guys that we tried to get it to, but this year he’s throwing to five, six different guys which is huge,” said Watkins.
“Definitely reading the defense, slowing things down for himself and just becoming a really good (quarterback),” said Casterline on what Horton has improved this year.
While most of the Redskins’ receivers are playing in their final high school campaign, freshman Luke Horton — the cousin of Brayden — is also an explosive option in the passing game.
The freshman played quarterback coming up in youth and junior high before switching to wide receiver to catch passes from his cousin. The younger Horton believes his time as a QB has helped him this year.
“It (helps) a lot. Now I know that sometimes you have to switch your route, run a little bit shallower, a little bit farther, and I kind of know what Brayden is thinking because I’ve been in his shoes before,” Luke Horton said.
While the Redskins will look to the air plenty tonight, they also know that the fact that their passing attack is strong will help the Sayre rushing game.
“It’s nice, especially when we have Isaiah (Firestine) at running back. He can definitely make people pay if they lean too much toward the pass. It’s just nice to have weapons all around the field,” said Brayden Horton.
Firestine has rushed for 959 yards and 12 touchdowns so far this season, and thanks to the passing attack, he should get plenty of chances to slice through the defense tonight.
“It’s nice to be able to make big plays to set up Isaiah and to move the defense back and let him run it,” said Miller.
The senior receivers will be soaking in the memories tonight as they possibly play their last game at the Lockhart Street Bowl.
“It’s been great. My whole family has gone to Sayre, so it’s just great to be able to play where my grandparents, great-grandparents, everybody (played),” said Brown on playing at the historic stadium.
“It’s weird knowing it’s my last time. I’m definitely excited to play on that field one last time,” added Miller.
The Sayre seniors will certainly remember this game for the rest of their lives, but the Redskins are also focused on bringing a title back to the Valley.
“It’s upsetting that it’s the end, but hopefully we can make a nice experience for it to end on and hopefully get a district title,” Watkins said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.