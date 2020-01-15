Waverly pulls away from S-VE

SPENCER — Waverly got off to a slow start on the road Tuesday night, but when the night was over the visiting Wolverines turned a two-point deficit into a 26-point IAC win at Spencer-Van Etten.
The Wolverines were down 17-15 after a quarter but took a 26-22 lead into the locker room.
“Right now we don’t come out of the gates well on the road,” said Waverly Coach Lou Judson. “We’re not shooting the ball well. Scotty (Woodring) keeps us in (games). We went to a full-court press and that got us going.”
The third quarter was no masterpiece for the Wolverines, but the fourth quarter was a 17-7 win for Waverly.
The key was limiting S-VE’s James Sutherlin who had just seven points in the game.
“We did a good job on Sutherlin,” said Judson. “We tried to shorten the court and take away driving opportunities.”
Woodring finished with 30 points, 16 rebounds and four steals for the Wolverines. Aidan Westbrook had seven points and five steals; Joey Tomasso had a career-high six steals and five points; Griffen Stein matched Peyton Bowen with six points each and Jalen McCarty had three assists.
Matt Byrne led S-VE with 12 points. Marcus Brock netted nine points and Blaise Whitmarsh matched Sutherlin with seven points.
Waverly will visit Dryden on Thursday and S-VE will host Groton on Friday.
JV: Waverly won the JV game 70-37.
Nalen Carling led the way with 16 points for Waverly. Brennan Traub and Davis Croft popped for 15 points each.
Notre Dame 51, Tioga 36
TIOGA CENTER — Tioga stayed with Notre Dame for most of the game, but the Crusaders pulled away gradually to take the win.
N.D. led 17-13 after a quarter, 25-17 at the half and 39-24 through three, making a small run each time the Tigers got something going.
The Crusaders were balanced offensively. Brody Nerrier led the way with 14 points, and Joe Sheehan nailed a few threes on the way to 13 points. Steve Gough added eight points for the Crusaders and Eric Charnetski had six.
Sam Taylor did his part for the Tigers, netting 20 points.
Tioga will host Union Springs on Friday.
