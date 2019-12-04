Lady Tigers, Waverly boys drop openers

TIOGA CENTER — A trio of Tioga players hit double digits on the scoreboard, but it wasn’t enough as Odessa-Montour used an 18-10 second quarter to pull away for a 59-42 win in the season and IAC Small School South opener for both teams.
Tioga trailed by four points after the first period, but the Indians pressed their advantage to 12 points by halftime.
O-M’s Sara Gardner, who had 16 points on the night, had two of her four 3-pointers in the opening stanza. Giovanna Rossi kept the Tigers close with six of her 13 in the first eight minutes.
Six different players scored for the Indians in the second period to push the lead to 12 points.
The Lady Tigers were able to regroup to open the second half and cut into O-M’s lead, but the visitors pulled away again in the fourth quarter.
Liv Ayres netted eight of her 13 points in the third quarter to lift the Tigers ever-so-slightly out of their halftime deficit, but Gardner and Grace Vonogracek, who finished with 12 points, scored five points each in the fourth period to help the Indians pull away.
Giovanna Rossi had eight rebounds to go with her 13 points and Eve Wood added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Tigers.
Also for Tioga, Chloe Bellis had eight rebounds, five assists and three steals; Julia Bellis had six rebounds; and Ari Manwaring blocked two shots.
Jess Carnes had 10 points and Kara Reese had nine points for O-M.
Tioga will host Candor Friday night.
———
Boys Basketball
Union-Endicott 66, Waverly 55
ENDICOTT — Waverly handled Union-Endicott’s pressure defense in the first quarter but was hard pressed to repeat that performance in the second period.
The host Tigers pressed the young Wolverines into turnovers in the second quarter and turned a 12-10 lead after a quarter into a 35-22 lead at the half.
“We had too many turnovers,” said Waverly Coach Lou Judson, who noted that his team can take some positives out of the season-opening loss. “We can learn a lot. We had a lot of inexperienced guys out there. We got the jitters out.”
Judson said his team played solid defense in the half court, adding that most of the Tigers’ 23 second-quarter points were in transition.
Waverly outscored U-E 33 31 in the second half.
Scott Woodring, coming off knee surgery 10 weeks ago, netted 24 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Waverly and Jalen McCarty netted five points, five rebounds and took two charges.
Also for Waverly, Aidan Westbrook scored 10 points, Caden Hollywood finished with three assists and Ryan Lambert had two steals.
Adrese Bradford led Union-Endicott with 16 points, Mekhi Belcher scored 12 points, Ray Lipinski added 11 points and Nick VanFossen wound up with 11 points.
Waverly will visit Newark Valley Friday night in their IAC opener.
JV: Union Endicott won the JV game 69-44.
Davis Croft scored 22 points to lead Waverly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.