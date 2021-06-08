Waverly softball falls in opening round of sectionals

WINDSOR, N.Y. — It’s no secret that the Waverly softball team had a tough task ahead of them in the 2021 season. On top of losing many key players from their 2019 Sectional Championship team, the young team also endured a pandemic along with one of the toughest schedules in Section IV; playing state-ranked teams night in and night out.
However, the Wolverines were still able to give themselves a chance to throw all of that away with a trip to the sectional tournament in a year where the state tournament will not be held. In a date with second-seeded Windsor, the Wolverines found themselves in a position to take the lead in the top of the sixth inning down 1-0 with runners on second and third with one out.
A strikeout and a pop out kept the visitors at bay with no runs to end the inning. In the following inning, the home team was able to drive in three runs to take down the Wolverines; ultimately ending their season by a score of 4-0.
“I’m thinking if that fly ball goes 10 feet one way or the other it’s a 2-1 ball game in our favor and that could’ve changed the whole outcome of the game,” said Waverly Head Coach Brian Wandella. “I love the way these girls always battle; and they really responded at the end of the game like they should have.”
Michaela Lauper and Bella Romano were able to register the only two hits in the contest for the Wolverines. Peyton Shaw also chipped in two quality at bats in the loss. Hali Jenner once again pitched a complete game in the circle, finishing her final game as a Wolverine with two strikeouts.
Waverly now finishes the season with an 8-11 record, but brings back a lot of talent next year while losing impactful seniors — a group that helped bring Waverly its first sectional title in school history in 2019 — as well.
“I hate saying the words young or inexperienced but that’s really what we were this year,” noted Wandella. “The last five games I couldn’t have asked for anything more with the effort that we had and the way we played softball going down the road. It was awesome.”
