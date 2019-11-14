VESTAL — Tioga has been here before.
For Frankfort-Schuyler it’s the first time.
“Here” is the Central Region Championship at Vestal High School.
Tioga made its first trip to this level of the New York State Class D playoffs in 2011 when all of the current players were in grade school. With one exception, Tioga has played in — and won — the Central Region Championship every season since.
Frankfort-Schuyler’s Maroon Knights have had a number of strong seasons in those years but were never able to get out of the Section III playoffs.
Many of the players on Tioga’s team have been to the last two regional finals and have come away with wins.
“I think with the kids we have and the leaders we have, they’re used to competing at a high level,” said Tioga Coach Nick Aiello, noting that the team has players who have won sectional baseball and wrestling championships and a state champion wrestler in the mix. “They kind of bring that attitude to practice, and you can see it in their leadership and how they go about things, keep the routine and continue to work because they know what’s on the line. If there’s any advantage, that — having a group of kids who have been here before and not just in football — would be it. They understand how to prepare at a high level and compete at a high level.”
The winner of this game will play at Cicero-North Syracuse on Friday in the Western Region Championship, which is a fancy name for the New York State Class D semifinal.
Lead Maroon Knights back Tyler Rosati said his team is using Tioga’s success as motivation.
“We know how good Tioga has been for the longest time, and we will use that as a chip on our shoulders to beat them,” Rosati stated. “We have been counted out multiple times this season. We have a lot of heart and determination, and we’ are going to give it everything we have until the final whistle blows.”
The 8-2 Knights are a 70-30 run-to-pass team, and their yardage totals reflect that as the Maroon Knights get 71 percent of their yards on the ground and 29 percent through the air. To date, Frankfort-Schuyler has passed for 865 yards and has amassed 2,087 yards on the ground.
Jeffrey DeSarro is under center and tight end Joseph Parrota seems to be his top target. The QB can also run — in last week’s 22-6 win over Waterville, DeSarro ran for one score and connected with Parrota for another.
“It’s been extremely effective to have a strong run game and passing game,” said Rosati. “It balances out the offense and keeps teams guessing. It’s not just one person producing for our team. Everyone is doing their part, which has led to the success.”
Rosati leads the Maroon Knights’ ground attack and also scored last week.
Rosati, a senior listed at 5 feet-11 inches tall and 175 pounds, and Parrota (6-0, 165) lead the Frankfort-Schuyler defense from their linebacker positions.
Rosati said that he and his teammates started working for this last summer.
“In the offseason we made it a plan to all work out and hang out together as much as we could to form bonds. We knew after last season that we could be a contender (this year); plus, we had a lot of experience as this year all of our starters were juniors and seniors with two to three years of experience.”
Other info about the Knights is tough to come by, but we can say that Tioga will have a size advantage up front against a team with four players listed at 200 or more pounds.
“The one thing that sticks out to me is that they play really good defense,” said Aiello about the Knights. “Their defensive line does some really good things as far as being run stoppers. Their fundamentals in their hand fighting is really good, which allows them to work laterally along the line of scrimmage. A lit of times is seems like they’re two-gap players. Their linebackers are feisty. They’re not the biggest, but they fly around and make tackles. Their athletes are in the secondary.
The Tigers, 10-0 for just the third time (1980 and 2013) in the program’s 63-season (57 as an 11-man team) history, are one-dimensional, but it’s been one high-end dimension.
Sophomore back Emmett Wood has now amassed 1,877 yards and 31 touchdowns on 177 carries for an average of 10.6 yards a run. Quarterback Brady Worthing has 735 rushing yards and nine scores on 68 carries (10.8 yards per carry).
With every team knowing what the Tigers are going to do, it’s impressive that Tioga can average that many yards per rush. Other backs may not have that kind of an average, but most do on a team that averages 9.5 yards per carry and has accumulated 3,369 yards and 46 TDs this season.
Teams have stacked the box all season trying to stop Wood. Walton did that last weekend and Wood ran for 266 yards with two touchdowns. All of that attention on Wood let Worthing run wild to the tune of 180 yards and score four touchdowns.
Tioga has put the ball in the air when its sees an advantage. Worthing has hit 31 of 62 passes for 433 yards, eight TDs and two interceptions. His top target is Mason Booser who has 10 receptions for 172 yards and two scores.
Tioga has also turned its kicking and kick return games into effective weapons. Wood has three kickoffs returned for TDs and Booser has one. The team also has a few pick-sixes this season.
Defensively, Tioga has gotten stronger as the season has progressed. Walton did well with a power running game, but Tioga’s offense stepped up to answer the call. Tioga has recorded 55 tackles for loss this season. Dominic Wood leads the way there with 24 tackles for loss among his 79 total stops. Sloan Manuel has 75 total tackles, Worthing has 65 tackles and Emmett Wood has 53.
Aiello says that the Maroon Knights will prove to be a challenge for his guys.
“The hard part about them is all of their different formations that are unbalanced, so you have to recognize an eligible receiver from an ineligible receiver,” stated Aiello. “They do a good job of overloading one side and their interior linemen go a good job of pulling.
“There’s a reason they’re 8-2. They have a good system on both sides of the ball.
Aiello added that his team is prepared.
“With a week of preparation, I feel our kids are confident in our game plan and ready to go,” said the coach. “It’s time to strap it up and go.”
Times Corespondent Jackson Lawrence contributed to this article
