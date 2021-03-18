ST. LOUIS — Athens grad Brian Courtney went 1-1 on the first day of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

Courtney, now wrestling at 141 for Virginia, pulled off what the seed makers would consider an upset. Seeded 20th, Courtney took it to Frseno State’s 13th seeded D.J. Loren and won a 10-5 decision.

“It felt great to get that first match under my belt,” said Courtney. “I feel like I’m in a great spot and feeling really good. I’ll use the cliché line and adjust it a little bit: it’s just another tournament, but it’s a tournament that is a little more fun and means a little more. It’s exciting and I’m grateful to be able to compete and take it one match at a time.”

In the second round, Courtney ran into a familiar foe in North Carolina State’s Tariq Wilson and dropped a 7-3 decision.

Courtney’s quest for an All-American bid continues today.

