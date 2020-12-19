Waverly grad Shannon Seager has plans after high school

BUFFALO — She created a stir right from the start.
From the moment she arrived at Waverly, Shannon Seager, at 6-foot-3, was a force in the paint and teamed with Rachel Shepard to form a potent 1-2 punch for the Wolverines.
A dominant force with the drive necessary to be a successful Division I player, Seager signed on only to be hit with a nasty curve called Loeys-Dietz Syndrome that ended her collegiate career before it could start.
At the time it seemed like Seager’s world was ending.
Now, there isn’t a thing she would change as Shannon (Seager) Kleinhans is a nurse, raising two girls in Buffalo, New York.
After moving to Waverly from Dryden, Seager immediately stepped into the spotlight for a very good Wolverines team.
With her height and talent, Seager had the attention of college coaches throughout her high school career.
In high school, Seager committed to Division I program New Jersey Institute of Technology and thought that was where she would play college basketball.
However, it was a winding road over a couple years, that led to her health ending her playing days.
“I had signed Division I with New Jersey Institute of Technology during my senior year of high school,” Seager said. “I went there for about a week and really didn’t like it. They let me out of my contract and I left and went home and did my freshman year of college at Tompkins Cortland Community College while I planned my next move.
“I was then recruited by the University at Buffalo Division I program. I was all set to start team camp the summer of 2009 when their team doctor called and said I wasn’t being allowed to play. I have a connective tissue disorder (Loeys-Dietz Syndrome) and the team doctor felt as if I was too much of a liability to have a sudden cardiac event while playing.”
For Seager, it was the worst thing she could hear at that point in her life.
“I was devastated,” she said. “Until then my entire life had revolved around basketball and making it (to) Division I. I ended up giving up my dreams and focusing on getting a degree at that point. I went to UB the next three years and graduated in 2012 with a bachelors in Exercise Science. I then took a year off and returned to school at Niagara University in 2013 for the accelerate bachelors in nursing program. I graduated with my BSN in 2014 and immediately moved to Savannah, Georgia with my boyfriend at the time.”
Seager started her career in Georgia, but then ended up moving back to New York.
“I started my nursing career at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, a level 1 trauma center as an orthopedic trauma nurse. In 2015 I married my husband in St. Augustine, Florida. In December, 2016 my step dad passed away from lung cancer and we decided it was time to move back home with our newborn daughter. We eventually made our final move back to the Buffalo area where both our families are currently located. We had a second daughter in 2018, who inherited my genetic disorder as well. I now work in the Quality Department at Erie County Medical Center as a patient safety nurse. We are raising our two girls and hoping that Sterling’s medical condition doesn’t hold her back like it did me.”
Seager knows that her daughter will be tall like her mom, and she is hoping that she won’t be held back in what she wants to do in life.
