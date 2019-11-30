SYRACUSE — After a wild finish in last week’s comeback victory over Southwestern from Section VI, the Susquehanna Valley Sabers had just one task at hand — win a second consecutive state championship game.
This time around, Gouverneur from Section X would stand in between Susquehanna Valley and the Class C state crown.
The Sabers carried the momentum from last week’s offensive shootout, but the Susquehanna Valley defense never let up as they pitched a shutout on the biggest stage of New York State high school football. The performance was enough to give Susquehanna Valley an impressive 22-0 victory.
“In the last two weeks we were certainly battle tested,” said Sabers Head Coach Mike Ford. “They really helped us grow as a team, and make some adjustments to come out on top.”
Susquehanna Valley used balanced scoring in all three quarters, but the scoring opened up with a 24-yard toucdown pass from junior quarterback Logan Haskell to senior Matt Fiorentino on fourth and 11. The Sabers were then able to use two more long drives with the run game to score from two yards and one yard respectively.
With the victory, the Sabers have repeated as Class C state champions while also building a winning culture. However, Coach Ford believes that they are not done yet.
“The kids know what the process is now and they understand it takes work in the off-season. The goal is to go for a three-peat next season.”
