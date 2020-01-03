“If we get by this season, we’ll be alright,” Long Island University wrestling coach Joe Patrovich says.
He and his team are well into the 2019-20 season, the program’s first year in Division I. OK, the record is not stellar at 2-13, but it does include a D-I win over Gardner-Webb.
Patrovich is no pink-cheeked youngster in the coaching ranks.He’s got a great resume in both the wrestling room and on the football sidelines.
Chances are you’ve never heard much about the LIU-Post wrestling team or its sister school, LIU-Brooklyn about 14 miles away.
Until this year, LIU-Post had a wrestling team and competed in Division II. Then in 2018, LIU announced that the sports at the school (there are 28 teams) were going Division I in all sports.
Usually, when a school wants to be elevated to D-I, it has to wait a couple years. Not so for LIU’s since the school was Division I in basketball, the wrestling team would be Division I.
Many of the sports will compete at Brookville, the location of LIU-Post. The rest will be in Brooklyn. LIU becomes the third D-I wrestling school in the New York City area. The other two are Hofstra and Columbia.
The school is a member of the tough Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association with Lehigh, Navy, Army, Cornell, Drexel and Hofstra.
That doesn’t scare Patrovich.
“We needed matches, tough bouts for our guys,” the coach said.
The veteran coach’s first goal is to get a wrestler or wrestlers to the NCAA tournament, not any easy task concerning the strength of the conference.
When LIU was D-II, it had 4.5 scholarships. Now the Sharks (nifty name) have 9 scholarships.That will help the recruiting situation on Long Island, long a hotbed of high school wrestling.
Patrovich said he’s concentrated on Long Island recruits but will broaden his targets.
“We’ve signed a kid from Oklahoma and three from New Jersey. We’ll move into New England,” the coach said.
Some years, Patrovich said, the Island is a gold mine for wrestlers, other years not so much.
“Sometimes there are 20-25 D-I guys, some years 10-15,” he said.
Patrovich knows talent as evidenced by his sparkling record as a high school. During his 27 years in high school coaching he coached 15 state finalists and eight state champions. His dual mark at four schools was 309-86-2. He also has a mark of 153-120-4 in football at four schools. He’s a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame (New York Chapter), New York State Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Suffolk County Sports Hall of Fame.
On the Island, Hofstra will be LIU’s recruiting rival. Several years ago when Ohio State coach Tom Ryan was coach at Hofstra, the Dutchmen were a top 10 team.
They’ve fallen off some since then, but Ryan hasn’t forgotten Long Island wrestling.
Patrovich said the LIU wrestling program held a fundraiser recently and Ryan was the main speaker. Also in attendance was Mike Moyer, president of the National Wrestling Coaches Association. The Sharks raised more than $100,000 at the event.
Even though this season poses to be a rough one for Patrovich and the Sharks, it appears that experience will come out on top.
You can see the Sharks in action at 7 p.m. Friday against Bloomsburg at Nelson Field House.
———
John Huckaby, of Lewisburg, has covered amateur wrestling for more than 40 years. He has covered numerous NCAA and PIAA tournaments and attended three Olympic Games. He can be reached at jhuck@ptd.net
