WAVERLY — The result was never in doubt as the Waverly boys basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 61-43 victory over Candor on Friday night.
Waverly opened the game strong taking an 18-9 lead heading into the second frame of action. The Wolverines utilized an aggressive man-to-man defense forcing mistakes out of Candor.
The second quarter was a different story. The small, inexperienced lineup of Waverly struggled containing the ball and gifted Candor a lifeline. Waverly only lead 28-20 at halftime.
“You know I thought we came out and played a pretty good first quarter” Waverly Head Coach Jou Judson said. “The second quarter has been something we have not been able to play well and finish off the first half.”
Waverly pulled away in the second half scoring 17 points in the third quarter and 16 in the fourth quarter sealing the win.
Joe Tamasso led the way for the Wolverines finishing the game with 18 points. Tamasso was tenacious on both sides of the ball and attacked well in transition.
“You forget he is only a freshman and I have such high expectations for him that when he has an off game like the first game, it is kind of shocking for us in a way” coach Judson said. “But he bounced back and played very well tonight.”
Ryan Lambert scored 9 points, while Aidan Westbrook scored 8 rounding out the balanced scoring effort for the Wolverines.
Overall Coach Judson is satisfied with his team’s performance.
“You win by 18 in your second game, you have to be happy with the result. There is a lot of work to be done, but I think there is a lot of work to be done for a lot of teams”
Waverly is back in action Tuesday Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m. hosting Newark Valley.
Spencer-Van Etten 61, Newark Valley 47
SPENCER VAN ETTEN — The Spencer Van Etten boys basketball team defeated Newark Valley 61-47 on Friday night.
The Panthers got off to a hot start jumping out to a 19-11 start. Matthew Byrne was feeling it early on scoring two from beyond the arc and scored nine points in the first quarter. Byrne finished the game with 11 points.
“This is the first time I’ve had all these kids together since I was coaching JV” S-VE head coach Cliff Pierce said. “ They’re an awesome group and a great luxury to have.”
S-VE led 31-22 at the half comfortably holding the advantage. The Panthers had a another 19 point quarter in the third. This time at the front of the charge was James Sutherlin; scoring seven points in the quarter and finished the game with a team-high 18.
“He has a gigantic role tonight and just sees the whole floor very well and I’m just very impressed on how he plays overall” coach Pierce said.
The Panthers scored 11 points in the final frame of action to seal the game. Overall, the Panthers had a well-balanced score sheet and scored more than Newark Valley each quarter.
“I thought tonight was a game of conditioning and we were in decent shape which helped out” coach Pierce said. “We had a big 19-10 run in the third quarter which put us in good position,, but I was proud with how we played overall.”
Matthew Merrick had a good game finishing the game with eight points, while Marcus Brock contributed five points.
S-VE is back in action Tuesday Feb. 16 traveling to face Odessa-Montour at 5:30 p.m.
Owego 55, Tioga 35
TIOGA — The Tioga boys basketball team held on, but not long enough, falling 55-35 to Owego on Friday night.
The Tigers kept it close in the first quarter only trailing 12-9 heading into the second quarter. The second quarter is where Tioga fell behind.
Owego exploded for 18 points in the second quarter, while the Tigers only mustered five. Tioga played much better in the second half scoring 21 points, but it was not enough to mount a comeback.
Evan Sickler shined for the Tigers finishing the game with 15 points. Sickler scored two three point attempts in the first quarter. Ethan Perry scored 8 points and Casey Stoughton scored six helping the scoring load.
Owego proved to be the deeper team, and more efficient team on offense as multiple players had great nights offensively. Owego did not blow out Tioga in the second half, but 11 points in the third quarter and 14 points in the fourth quarter was enough to get the job done.
The Tigers missed nine free throw attempts and that would have made a huge difference in the final result. Tioga will attempt to improve in that area of the game and in others Tuesday Feb 16. Hosting Candor at 5:30.
Candor has lost their first two games of the season creating a chance for Tioga to bounce back strong after a tough loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.