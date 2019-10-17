ELMIRA — Wednesday’s soggy, wind-blown soccer match between Athens and homestanding Elmira couldn’t be much closer.
Elmira’s final shot of the game, fired toward the Athens goal with 3:30 left in regulation by Noah Sperduto, slipped into the net.
And that goal was all it took to send the Express to a 1-0 win over Athens in a nonleague game Wednesday night.
Elmira’s goal came on its ninth shot. Athens took seven shots, Joel Maslin had eight saves and the Wildcats took two corner kicks.
Athens will host Galeton at 5:30 p.m. today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.