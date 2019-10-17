ELMIRA — Wednesday’s soggy, wind-blown soccer match between Athens and homestanding Elmira couldn’t be much closer.

Elmira’s final shot of the game, fired toward the Athens goal with 3:30 left in regulation by Noah Sperduto, slipped into the net.

And that goal was all it took to send the Express to a 1-0 win over Athens in a nonleague game Wednesday night.

Elmira’s goal came on its ninth shot. Athens took seven shots, Joel Maslin had eight saves and the Wildcats took two corner kicks.

Athens will host Galeton at 5:30 p.m. today.

