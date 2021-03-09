Miller’s long-time assistant Bob Stowits retires from coaching

ATHENS — Athens girls varsity basketball head coach Brian Miller will finally part ways with his long-time assistant coach after an historic season.
Bob Stowits, the current junior varsity girls coach for the Wildcats, retired from coaching after a 42-23 win at home against Canton on Feb. 26.
The coaching duo has been together since Miller’s days at Waverly, starting over 20 years ago. A few years ago Miller brought his long-time assistant with him on the other side of the state border to Athens.
Stowits was on the sidelines for two sectional championships in 2000 and 2002, while coaching a few IAC Championship teams at the JV level for the Wolverines.
Stowits recalls those as some of his fondest memories with Miller.
“At the top of my favorite memories coaching was probably in 2002 when we won the Sectional Championship with Waverly in the arena at the last second,” said Stowits. “I believe there’s still a picture in the Waverly trophy case of Brian and I hugging as it was happening. That really summed it all up.”
“I’ll also never forget the hosting IAC championship at Waverly. It was standing room only at a JV game and that’s something you just don’t see everyday,” Stowits added.
Those lasting memories coupled with a lasting friendship will be something Brian Miller won’t soon forget as well.
“We’ve always had fun together and we have a lot of great memories. I’m sure we’ll both cherish those forever,” Miller noted. “He’s just great to be around as a leader and person. The players loved having him as a coach for so many years.”
Stowits will undoubtedly have a lot to look back on in retirement as he finished up his last JV game with a win and was on the bench for the final time in the varsity team’s loss in Monday night’s District 4 semifinal.
“I’m going to miss the coaches and players that put in all the hard work over the years,” said Stowits. “It’s been a fun ride.”
