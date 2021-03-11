HERSHEY — Athens junior Gavin Bradley will return to the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday morning for his third trip to the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships.
The last two trips resulted in sixth-and-seventh place medals for the Wildcat. Now, he’s looking to climb the podium a few more steps.
Bradley enters the 113-pound bracket as the third seed and will face Bentworth freshman Chris Vargo, who comes in with a 17-1 record as the West Super Regional third-place finisher.
“Just score points like my coaches are telling me to do. Just (improve) on what we do in the room every day and advance and keep going,” Bradley said on his mindset heading into Friday’s state tournament.
Bradley, who is 38-1 on the year, picked up his first loss in last weekend’s East Super Regional final against now top-seed Jaden Pepe of Wyoming Area.
The Athens junior beat Pepe the week before in the Northeast Regional final, but in last weekend’s match it was the Wyoming Area sophomore getting the win — although in controversial fashion.
Bradley would give up a takedown in the opening seconds of the match. The Athens wrestler scored an escape midway through the period to cut the Pepe lead to 2-1.
Pepe took down to start the second and would hit a quick switch to score a reversal and take a 4-1 lead. Bradley escaped with 1:15 left in the period to make it 4-2.
Bradley tied things up with just under a minute left in the period with a takedown. He then immediately cut Pepe loose to make it a 5-4 lead for the Wyoming Area wrestler.
The Athens standout was in deep on a shot with 30 seconds left in the second, but it would be Pepe who came out with points as he got the takedown with 17 seconds left to make it 7-4.
“At the end of the second period we were really switching the momentum. If we finish that takedown at the end of the second period like we should of, we’re up going into the third period and we have choice,” Athens coach Shawn Bradley said.
Bradley chose the down position to start the third and quickly stood up but was then sent back to the mat by Pepe and landed on his head.
That would bring an illegal slam call which gave Bradley one point to make it 7-5 — but it would also take seven minutes for the athletic trainers to determine that the Athens wrestler could continue.
The Athens coach felt like the seven-minute break was huge for Pepe, who appeared to be losing steam — taking his time to get back to the center multiple times in the second period. On the other hand, Bradley sprinted back to the center every time they went out of bounds.
“Six or seven minutes that it took to assess him, that kid was broke and he got his wind back, but it is what it is,” Coach Bradley said.
Bradley was allowed to continue and would get an escape to cut the lead to 7-6 with 1:43 left in the third.
The Athens junior was never able to get the match-winning takedown he needed and would eventually give up a late takedown to fall 9-6.
“It’s just like any other loss. You never want to lose, but it happened,” Gavin Bradley said before practice on Wednesday. “I did some things wrong, but it wasn’t all me. I think with the slam call and everything ... It was a lot like the district finals (last year) losing to (Muncy’s Scott) Johnson. (I) just need to come back.”
Last week’s Super Regional was really the first couple rounds of states, but if Bradley would have lost in an early round of states in a normal year he would be out of state title contention. However, with a fresh start this week, he has already secured a state medal (all eight qualifiers will medal) and his main goal is still in play.
“I like how they did the first step and now this so you don’t go to the big show and then you’re like ‘Oh man, I’ve got to win (to place).’ That is a little bit better, but it is what it is and (I just need to) keep on working,” Bradley said.
His goal for this Friday’s state tournament is pretty simple.
“Win,” he said.
