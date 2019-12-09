TOWANDA — Western Wayne jumped out to a 15-point lead in the first quarter and Sayre could never recover as the Redskins dropped a 57-19 decision on Saturday.
Sayre wrapped up the season-opening Towanda Showcase with an 0-2 record.
Emily Sutryk led the way for Sayre with 10 points, eight rebounds and nine steals. Gabbi Randall added eight points and seven boards.
“This was a young, but very athletic opponent who pressed us the entire first half. This may sound funny, but we needed this to happen because our numbers and personnel do not help us to work on this in practice,” said Sayre Coach Eileen Sparduti. “We did many of the right things but could not adjust to their speed and reaction time.”
Sparduti saw some good things out of her squad late in the contest.
“In the fourth quarter, with their subs on the floor, we had a chance to execute better and get some positive momentum. So we might have fallen on our face again, but we fell forward. Have lots of positives to work on this week as we start league play,” she said.
Boys
Sayre 61, Susquehanna 53
The Redskins rallied from a 16-15 deficit to start the season with a 2-0 record.
Sayre outscored Susquehanna 46-37 down the stretch on Saturday.
Corbin Brown continued his strong play, going for 20 points, nine boards and three steals to lead the Redskins while Matt Lane had 12 points, five assists and five steals.
Connor Young finished with seven points, seven rebounds and two blocks while Dom Fabbri and Zach Moore had six points a piece. Fabbri also had three assists, four boards, three steals and two blocks as Moore handed out three assists as well.
Zach Belles and Brayden Horton had four points each with Horton nabbing four boards. Luke Horton finished up with two points and two steals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.