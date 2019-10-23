Chenango Forks: FB Lucas Scott; QB Ray Austin; WR Matt Paske; DL Hunter Testa; JB Ryan Barrows.
Waverly: WR Aidan Westbrook; WR Jalen McCarty; QB Joe Tomasso; LB David Hallett; LB Caden Turcsik.
Fast facts: Chenango Forks, undefeated in 2019, has played in 17 state tournaments with 14 appearances in the final four, 11 finals and five championships ... Although at fullback, Scott is the main runner. To beat Forks, you first have to stop Scott between the tackles and cut off the screen the Blue Devils use to get him the ball in space ... Austin doesn’t miss many throws, so coverage will be important — after you stop Scott ... Forks is physically imposing boasting several linemen near or over the 300-pound mark ... The preeminent program in Section IV and one of the top programs in New York state, the Blue Devils are ranked second in the state in Class B.
Waverly: The Wolverines last beat Forks in the Section IV semifinals in 2008 when Waverly won 14-13 in overtime ... Whether a win or a loss, Forks has performed better than Waverly against every common opponent — and the teams have played identical schedules.
2018 records
Chenango Forks: 10-1.
Waverly: 8-3.
Last five seasons
Chenango Forks: 65-5. That is not a typo.
Waverly: 34-23.
Last game
Chenango Forks won 48-6 in the fifth week of the 2017 season.
