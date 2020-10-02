EAGLES MERE — Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer shot an 86 to take ninth place in Class AA at the District IV golf tournament on Thursday.
VanDuzer parred six holes, and had one birdie.
Dylan Seck also competed for Sayre, and shot a 104 to take 29th.
Other Northern Tier League golfers included Wellsboro’s Brock Hamblin, who shot an 81 and finished tied for fourth, and Cowanesque Valley’s Joel Heck, who finished in seventh place with an 83.
Cowanesque Valley shot a 405 as a team to finish in sixth place, and Wellsboro came in eighth with a 429.
Sean Kelly of Lewisburg shot a 75, earning first place in individual competition, and helping the Green Dragons finish first as a team.
Northern Tier League competition will continue with two matches next week, including Athens’ home match at Tomasso’s in Waverly.
