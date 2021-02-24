Waverly flies right past school record and Tioga

WAVERLY — Just a few days after a 38-point win on the road, the Waverly girls basketball team returned home and crushed the school record for three-pointers in a game with 16 en route to an 84-31 over the Tioga Tigers.
The previous record for three-pointers in a single game was 11.
“They shot the ball very well tonight and it’s good when it’s coming from a lot of different places,” said Waverly head coach Bob Kelly. “I’ve never had a team shoot that before, so it was really impressive to see.”
The Wolverines started the game with what worked well for them a few days before. They exploited the Tioga offense with their full-court pressure to get steals and buckets in transition. However, the Tigers found an answer early to stay close with the Wolverines as they trailed 19-13 at the end of the first quarter.
The Wolverines pulled away in the second quarter, knocking down five threes and holding the Tigers to just seven points in the quarter. Instead of the full-court pressure, the Wolverines tightened up their 2-3 zone, collapsing the middle, while daring the Tigers to shoot the three. That proved to be effective as Tioga only knocked down three shots from beyond the arc in the entire game.
Starting the half with a 38-20 lead, the Wolverines continued to catch fire from deep. The home team knocked down nine more three-pointers in the second half as eighth-grader Addison Westbrook hit four from behind the arc in the fourth quarter alone. That hot shooting lifted the Wolverines to the 53-point victory.
Addison Westbrook led all scorers in the game with 23 points from six threes and her older sister, sophomore Kennedy Westbrook, went for 11 points making it a 34-point night for the sisters. Senior Sidney Tomasso poured in 21 following right behind Addison. Senior Gabby Picco dropped five threes to go along with 17 points in the win.
Senior Eve Wood led the Tigers with 11 points while senior Olivia Ayres netted eight in the road loss.
Tioga drops to 1-4 and will next head to Newark Valley on Thursday night. Waverly improves to 5-1 and will also play on Thursday but will play at home in a non-league contest against Horseheads of Class AA, which fell by four on Tuesday to Corning, one of the top teams in the Southern Tier. Waverly defeated Horseheads on the road earlier in the season 59-53.
“We have a good stretch of games coming up, but I think they’re focused and ready,” noted Kelly. “We just have to take it one game at a time and embrace the situation, because we’re already getting down to two weeks left.”
