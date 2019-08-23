TIOGA — Nine months ago, the Tioga Tigers Varsity Football team ended a familiar state playoff run, ending in the state semifinals against an unfamiliar opponent. The season ended in a fashion that did not match the caliber of their 9-3 season, ending with a 54-19 loss to Clymer/ Sherman/ Panama.
The Tigers have struggled to get over the hump and get passed the state semifinals, making it to that mark seven of the last eight seasons. However, they have only made it to the final game once in school history in 2015 while being crowned the state champion that year in Class D.
Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello enters his 10th season at the helm in 2019. In just one decade, the Tigers have transformed into a juggernaut in Class D, winning sectional titles year in and year out. The first sectional title came in 2011 in Aiello’s second season. He spoke of his team’s motivation to get back to the Carrier Dome and getting passed the elusive obstacle that is the semifinal match.
“It’s a sour taste in your mouth for sure,” said Aiello. “We really talked about what we can do to compete with teams at the next level if we’re going to put in the work all season long to get us to that point. We took a long hard look at what we can do to compete with those teams and capitalized on that. That’s what the summer is all about.”
Aiello and several players with varsity experience believe that the core of the team lies with the offensive and defensive line. Tioga will lose a portion of last year’s line but will have some experience coming back as well as players with Junior Varsity experience move up, which has recently become a big part of the program. “For day one, we are in a very good place with that line,” Aiello said. “The juniors that are coming up on that line have 18 games of Junior Varsity experience, which we haven’t had in the past, so this is where we really start to see the fruits of that labor.”
Senior Aaron Howard spoke about how he and his line have been preparing for the season throughout the past several months.
“You have to be there to work on and off the field, and if you’re not there, you’re not going to make a difference,” said Howard. “I definitely think our guys did a good job of that this summer.”
Fellow senior lineman Caleb Ward says his team enjoys the challenge of always having a target on their backs.
“Just the fact that everyone wants to beat us keeps us on edge and makes us better.
As well as the line, the Tigers look to continue to improve in the skilled positions department with sophomore running back Emmett Wood returning with quality varsity game experience. Last season, Wood lead the team as a freshman with 1,465 total yards.
The Tioga Tigers will look to kickoff the 2019 season with a three team scrimmage tune-up. Tioga’s opponents at 10 a.m. on August 31 will include Watkins Glen/Odessa Montour of Class C and host Owego of Class B. The official quest for the Carrier Dome will begin on Friday, September 6 at 7 p.m. against the Warriors of Walton who are coming off of a solid 6-3 season while returning all but two players. Walton’s season ended in 2018 with an exit to the Tigers in the Section IV Class D semifinals in a 35-0 decision.
