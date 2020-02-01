ODESSA — Coming into Friday night, the Spencer-Van Etten Panthers boys basketball team was on the outside looking into the Class C Section IV playoff picture sitting at 5-9. The Panthers came in hungry for a win, as a loss could’ve dimmed the chances of them making the field. The first half looked like the team would not taste victory. However, they rallied in the second half to earn the 57-49 win over the Odessa-Montour Indians.
The Indians came out in the first quarter dominating down low with eight first quarter points in the paint. They jumped out to a 16-7 lead at the end of the first quarter that carried into the second quarter as well, coming from the defensive side. They held the Panthers to single digits until the halfway mark of the second quarter as they ended up with 20 points at the end of the first half, trailing by eight points.
S-VE received the third quarter spark that they needed coming from Junior Matthew Merrick. He had 10 of his team’s 19 third quarter points to a jump out to a lead heading into the fourth quarter, where they would continue to thrive. They outscored the Indians 18-11 in the final period of play to earn the comeback win in an important IAC matchup.
Merrick finished the game with a team-high 22 points as Junior James Sutherlin also added 13 points in the win. Senior Paden Grover led the Indians with 14 points coming off of seven field goals in the defeat.
In the home loss, Odessa-Montour falls to 3-13 overall with a 1-9 IAC record.
With the victory, Spencer-Van Etten keeps their playoff hopes alive, improving to 6-9 overall and 4-6 in IAC league play. Sutherlin and Merrick will look to continue to get to the rim when they next head to Thomas Edison for another Conference contest.
Waverly 60, Notre Dame 50
ELMIRA — With players still battling sickness, the Wolverines had to claw past a physical Crusaders squad.
Notre Dame led 17-16 after a quarter, but Waverly took a 30-27 lead into the break.
The Wolverines extended their lead to 45-40 and closed out the win from there.
“The story was our inability to make free throws,” said Waverly Coach Lou Judson, noting that his team was just 16-for-33 from the free throw line. “That’s not like this team.”
He also said that the guys seemed a little lethargic and had a lot of unforced turnovers.
“I’m proud,” said Judson. “It was a gritty performance.”
Scott Woodring shook off illness and physical play down low to rack up 22 points and 23 rebounds — a career high — and adding two steals.
Joe Tomasso had 12 points and two steals, and Jalen McCarty added 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Ryan Lambert had five boards; Griffen Stein had seven points; and Aidan Westbrook finished with five points.
Adam Ward led Notre Dame with 12 points and Joe Sheehan had nine points.
Waverly will have a few days to get healthy before hosting Watkins Glen for a key IAC Large School South showdown at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
JV: Waverly won the JV game 87-46.
Brennan Traub netted 21 points and Liam Traub added 17 points.
Newfield 76, Tioga 29
NEWFIELD — The host Trojans raced out to a 23-4 first-quarter lead and extended it to 44-14 by halftime.
Newfield’s Daejahd Leckey did most of the damage in the first half, logging all 23 of his points before the half. LaRon Boykin added 13 points and Teagan Moynahan had 12 points for the Trojans, ranked 11th in the latest New York State Sports Writers Association poll.
Caleb Allen led Tioga with 10 points, Ethan Perry had seven points and Derrick Gage tallied six points.
Tioga will host Odessa-Montour on Tuesday.
———
Sports Editor Dave Post contributed to this article
