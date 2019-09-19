Players to watch
SVEC: James Sutherlin; Matt Byrne; Alex Morse; Kolden Foster; John Armstrong.
Walton: Skylar Pesout; Dylan Jacob; Ethan Gregory; William Buckley; Garrett Foster.
Fast facts
SVEC: Morse leads the team in receptions and receiving yards with six catches for 125 yards … The Eagles have played a brutal slate that doesn’t get a lot easier with Walton … Fittingly, the Eagles do most of their damage through the air … James Sutherlin did most of the passing in the first game. Byrne played most snaps at QB in the second.
Walton: The Warriors put up nearly 300 yards on the ground in their opener against Tioga … Walton threw two interceptions in just eight passes in that game … Jacob had 68 yards passing and 84 running against the Tigers.
———
Last five years
SVEC: 12-15 (since programs combined)
Walton: 37-15.
Last year: SVEC 24, Walton 14.
