Players to watch

SVEC: James Sutherlin; Matt Byrne; Alex Morse; Kolden Foster; John Armstrong.

Walton: Skylar Pesout; Dylan Jacob; Ethan Gregory; William Buckley; Garrett Foster.

Fast facts

SVEC: Morse leads the team in receptions and receiving yards with six catches for 125 yards … The Eagles have played a brutal slate that doesn’t get a lot easier with Walton … Fittingly, the Eagles do most of their damage through the air … James Sutherlin did most of the passing in the first game. Byrne played most snaps at QB in the second.

Walton: The Warriors put up nearly 300 yards on the ground in their opener against Tioga … Walton threw two interceptions in just eight passes in that game … Jacob had 68 yards passing and 84 running against the Tigers.

———

Last five years

SVEC: 12-15 (since programs combined)

Walton: 37-15.

Last year: SVEC 24, Walton 14.

Load comments