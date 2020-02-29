ALBANY — The New York State Wrestling Championships couldn’t have started out any better for local wrestlers as six out of seven locals won their opening-round matches. The only loss came in a match between Tioga teammates.
Tioga’s Gianni Silvestri at 99 and Emmet Wood at 152 won by pin as did Waverly’s Ethan Stotler at 160. Tioga’s Brady Worthing eased to a 16-0 technical fall at 138, and teammate Caden Bellis at 106 scored a 7-0 win.
In the match at 120, Tioga’s Mason Welch seeded 11th, topped sixth-seeded teammate Donovan Smith 11-6.
The quarterfinals weren’t quite as kind to local wresters as the first round had been.
Silvestri started the round off on the right foot and Bellis also advanced to the semis. Worthing made it three Tigers in the semis and Stotler, seeded 11th, also advanced.
Stotler has been wrestling like a man on a mission this season and at the mid-way point of the New York State Wrestling Championships that mission is still there for the taking.
Coming in as the 11th seed at 160, Stotler has beaten the sixth seed and the third seed to reach this morning’s semifinals.
Welch and Wood couldn’t keep the momentum going and joined Smith in wrestlebacks.
Tioga Head Coach Kris Harrington is understandably happy with his team’s performance on the opening day.
“Five placers. I feel great about it,” said Harrington, who still has three wrestlers in the championship bracket. “I’m really proud of the kids. They put the time in in the offseason. Not everyone likes to wrestle when it’s hot in sweaty gyms when other people are out on the beach. But when you do that, good things happen. You’re seeing that today, but we’re not done yet.”
Below is a capsule look at each of the local wrestlers’ matches on Friday:
Gianni Silvestri (Tioga) 99
Silvestri fall Trevor Tufano (Port Jervis)
Silvestri had to wait to begin his tourney run but was never threatened.
The more aggressive wrestler from the whistle, Silvestri was on the attack from the start. Tufano was able to throw in a whizzer on Silvestri’s first two double-leg takedown attempts, but he got Tufano on the third for a 2-0 lead after a period.
Silvestri started the second period on the bottom but fought his way out before using the double again to take a 5-0 lead heading into the third.
Tufano elected to start the third neutral, but Silvestri got the takedown, back points and, with 5:04 left, the pin.
Silvestri 10, Cameron Mayfield (Eagle Academy) 5
Mayfield gave Silvestri more of a fight in their quarterfinal match, but Silversti got the first takedown and added more as the match went on.
He will meet fourth-seeded Martin Ohlsson of Chautauqua Lake.
Caden Bellis (Tioga) 106
Bellis 7, Joey Florence (BGAH), 0
Familiar rivals, Bellis and Florence sparred for the first 45 seconds before Bellis was able to get a leg and pull himself around for the takedown.
Florence tried a roll on a restart, and it nearly worked before Bellis re-established control.
Bellis started the second period on the bottom, but it only took 40 seconds for him to kick out. Bellis then upped his lead to 5-0 with a takedown in the final 15 seconds of the period.
Bellis’s final two points were on a takedown awarded at the horn.
Bellis 10, Kieran Cullen (Greenville), 3
Bellis had a double leg takedown early, but Cullen nearly reversed it.
Bellis went with the single leg and turned that into a tilt for two more points.
In the second, Bellis, starting on the bottom, got a reversal. A minute later, he was still in control but nearly lost by defensive pin. He had to bail, allowing Cullen to get a reversal and get on the board.
Up 6-2 through two periods, Bellis saw Cullen get an escape, but Bellis went back to the single leg and added two back points for a 10-3 win.
Bellis has the toughest matchup of all when he meets second-seeded Andy Lucinski of Newfane.
Mason Welch (Tioga), 120
Donovan Smith (Tioga), 120
Welch 11, Smith 6
This one certainly DIDN’T go according to Hoyle.
Smith has beaten his teammate every time they’ve met. Welch’s only points against Smith this season have been on escapes.
Not on this day.
Welch and Smith were in scramble mode from the beginning until Welch scored a takedown off a scramble that followed a Smith shot.
Smith got the reversal late in the first period for a 2-2 tie.
Just 20 seconds into the second, Smith got two back points — and the match took on a more expected feel. Smith gave Welch an escape, but Welch was the aggressor. After a couple of failed shot attempts, Welch finally broke through and got a takedown on a double leg to end the second up 5-4.
Welch elected to start the third neutral, but it was Smith with the takedown for a 6-5 lead. Welch got out of it, and then got both the takedown and three back points at the end of the match for the upset.
Carson Alberti (Alden-Depew)
fall Welsh
Welch was never in this one. Alberti came out strong and went after Welch from the start.
In the span of 51 seconds, Alberti got the takedown, cradled Welch up and secured the pin.
Brady Worthing (Tioga), 138
Brady Worthing tech fall Ryan Caudill (Pavilion/York), 16-0
This one was over at the whistle.
Worthing opened with a takedown and back points. In the second, he started on the bottom, basically cradled his opponent from there right to his back.
After another set of back points, Worthing went to the tilt for a couple more.
The match went to the third, Caudill made the same mistake Tioga’s other opponents had and elected to start neutral.
That didn’t last long.
Already up 12-0 through two periods, Worthing took Caudill down and turned him twice for the technical fall.
Worthing 8, Mike O’Brien (Mt. Sinai) 2
Worthing had to work a lot harder to get to the semis than he did in the first round.
O’Brien scored first, turning a single leg into a takedown.
Worthing managed an escape and went with a double leg takedown for a 3-2 lead after a period.
A single leg takedown and riding gave him a 6-2 lead heading into the third.
Again, O’Brien elected neutral to start the third and Worthing simply went back to the single leg to set the final score.
Worthing will see a familiar fae in the semis when he matches up with Sidney’s Zach Harrington, the fourth seed. Worthing beat Harrington in the Section IV Championship final.
Emmett Wood (Tioga), 152
Wood fall Liam Futterman (Horace Mann)
It didn’t take any time for Wood to dominate this match.
Wood opened with a double leg takedown and started working on the tilt.
Futterman fought off the first two attempts, but Wood made the third one stick and got the pin with 27 seconds left in the first period.
Bryce Smith (Saranac) fall Wood
Smith got a takedown off a scramble in the first period, but Wood reversed Smith to tie the score 2-2 after two periods.
Smith elected to start the third period neutral and for the first time all day, it worked against a Tioga wrestler.
Once Smith got his takedown, there was nothing else Wood could do to avoid the pin with 1:29 left in the match.
Ethan Stotler (Waverly), 160
Stotler fall Justin Smith (Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan)
Smith stopped Stotler’s initial takedown attempt and started working his offense.
Smith got Stotler with double leg takedowns twice in the opening period with a Stotler escape in between.
Starting on the bottom, Smith went up 6-1 with a reversal only to have Stotler return the favor before period’s end.
Stotler, seeded 11th to Smith’s sixth seed, owned the third period.
Starting on the bottom and down 6-3, Stotler worked his way free and got an almost immediate takedown.
That should have tied it, but Smith got a point because Stotler had locked his hands.
Down 7-6 on the scoreboard but in the top position, Stotler went to work trying to turn Smith.
With the clock winding down, Stotler got Smith in a cradle and turned him, eventually getting the pin with 28 seconds left in the third.
Stotler fall Pat Ross (Onteora)
Stotler’s remarkable day continued as he took out the third seed.
After being a little starstruck in his opener, he was all business in the quarters. Stotler went for his early takedown just as he had in the opener. This time when it didn’t work, he stayed at it. Eventually, he got a single-sweep for the takedown and turned it into his signature cradle for a first-period pin.
“This is where we want to be,” said Waverly Coach Devan Witman. “We knew who we were going to wrestle each round. “Ethan believed that he could win and so far, it’s turning out as planned”
Next up for the Waverly Senior is Eden’s Giovanni Schifano
Wrestlebacks
Smith 10, Joseph Curreri (Eldred-Liberty-Sullivan) 6
Smith opened well in his first-round match in wrestlebacks, turning a single leg into two points.
Curreri, though, got an escape and took Smith to the mat with two seconds to go in the first.
Smith started the second period in the down position and worked his way around his opponent to tie the match at 2-2 with a period to go.
Curreri elected to start the third period neutral and got a single leg in on Smith. Smith, though, turned that into a takedown and had Curreri on his back.
Up 8-3, Smith eventually gave Curreri his freedom. With the wrestlers neutral again, Smith added another takedown for good measure. Curreri got a reversal with a couple seconds left, but the die was cast.
Joe Costrastano (Wheatley) 9, Smith 5
Costrastano came out strong and made a single leg stand for a 2-0 lead through one.
Costrastano elected to start the second period on the bottom, but didn’t stay there long before reversing the Tioga freshman.
Smith fought back with an escape and the match was 4-2 after Costrastano got hit with his second stalling call, but the Wheatley senior was able to get Smith to the mat again before the end of the period for a 6-2 margin.
Smith started the third period on the bottom and fell victim to three back points to set the final margin.
Welch 9, John Freebern (Corinth), 4
All of Freebern’s points were scored early in the match, He opened the scoring with a takedown and added a double leg to start the second.
In between, Welch had earned an escape and got another after Freebern’s second takedown.
The match turned Welsh’s way with a double leg takedown and three subsequent nearfall points.
With Welch up 6-4, Freebern elected to start the third on the bottom. He never left that position and Welch was able to turn Freebern one more time for the final margin.
Wood fall Branton Carpenter (South Lewis)
Wood didn’t waste any time in dispatching Carpenter.
A man on a mission after losing in the quarterfinals being underneath his opponent on a scramble, Wood won this one after a scramble that opened the door to a cradle ending.
