DAYTON, OH – One million dollars.
That’s how much money notable alumni from the Syracuse University men’s basketball program took home on Tuesday night after winning The Basketball Tournament; a tournament widely gaining traction across the country in its eighth year of existence. It features a 64-team single-elimination format with the winner taking home the grand prize of one million dollars, and the second place team earning nothing.
Most of the teams in the tournament come from alumni teams of the top college basketball programs in the country. Others represent teams playing for a cause, with the majority of the athletes having some sort of professional basketball experience.
The tournament shares a television contract with ESPN and the staple of the event is what’s called ‘The Elam Ending.’ This means that with four minutes left in the game, the clock is turned off. At that point eight points are added to the score of the team ahead, and that number is the target score for both teams. This makes for exciting finishes without fouling, and the contest always ends on a game-winning shot.
2021 was the year that Boeheim’s Army got over the hump; it was also the same year that the team dipped into players from outside the Syracuse family to come out on top. With six of the 10 players representing the color Orange in the past, it was a player not from Syracuse that hit the unlikely game winner.
The team trailed Team 23 by a score of 67-66, with the target score at 69. That was when Keifer Sykes hit a fade-away three with heavy pressure. It gave his team a two-point win by a score of 69-67, leaving the arena full of Syracuse fans in mayhem. Just minutes later, it was announced that Sykes had accepted an invitation by the Indiana Pacers to join them in the NBA Summer League.
“I had two OK games these last two games before today,” said Sykes. “I know the type of player I am, so I knew that was going to happen eventually.”
To find the heart and soul of the team, you would look no further than former Syracuse basketball great and current assistant coach Eric Devendorf. He’s competed in all seven tournaments for the Army and, at age 34, he will end his days playing in TBT as a champion.
“After seven years, we finally got here and we did it,” the team captain noted. “I appreciate all the support and to see everyone here with my family and the Boeheims, it just means a lot. I don’t play pro ball anymore, but this feels like my little NBA, I’m just happy.”
Despite the name, the team is not coached by legendary head coach Jim Boeheim. Instead they are led by Jeremy Pope and Ryan Blackwell: the head basketball coach at Liverpool High School in Syracuse.
Winning the title of tournament MVP was Tyrese Rice, a Boston College grad. Rounding out the other three non-Syracuse players were Sykes, DeAndre Kane, and DJ Kennedy. This was Kennedy’s fifth TBT title, previously winning four times with Overseas Elite.
The six notable alumni from the Orange include Devendorf, CJ Fair, Malachi Richardson, Tyler Lydon, Andrew White, and Chris McCullough. Each player earned an equal share of $80,000.
The team played the tournament with no shortage of drama, much like the Syracuse University men’s basketball team. Boeheim’s Army trailed each of the final three games in the Elam Ending period before they eventually prevailed.
“They’ve given so much to Syracuse and all of our fans,” said Boeheim of the team on twitter. “It was special to see it in person. And yes, they did play some zone!”
