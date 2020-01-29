POPLAR RIDGE — The Waverly Wolverine swim team traveled to Southern Cayuga on Tuesday night and fought to a 56–38 win to remain undefeated for the season.
Southern Cayuga opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, but the Wolverines finished second and third to keep the score close 4–6. In the 200 freestyle, Kaden Wheeler swam to the win while Waverly’s Dillon Madigan finished third to tie the meet at 9-9. In the 200 Individual Medley, Collin Keefer and Oscar Williams finished second and third to again keep the score tied at 13-13.
In the 50 Free, Ryan Bennett and Jerrell Sackett finished first and third, respectively to give the Wolverines their first lead of the night 18–16, a lead the Wolverines would not relinquish.
After the break, Kaden Wheeler won the 100 butterfly with Madigan coming from behind to finish third and increase the Wolverine lead to 23–19. The next event was also big for the Wolverines as Mike Atanasoff and Ryan Bennett went 1-3 to increase the lead to 28–22.
In the 500 free, Williams and Liam Wright placed second and third to keep the Wolverines’ lead at six points setting the stage for the critical 200 free relay that could turn the meet in either direction for either team. The Wolverine team of Bennett, Sackett, Wheeler, and Atanasoff won with a time of one minute, 34.74 seconds, while the team of Brandon Clark, Nick Janzen, Josh Lee, and Williams finished third to give the Wolverines a 10-point lead, 39–29.
Keefer then won the 100 backstroke in 1:06.74 with Sackett finishing a close third to move the Wolverines out to a 12-point lead at 44-32.
Atanasoff then lost a close race in the 100 breaststroke by three tenths of a second to set up the Wolverines to dominate the final 400 free relay of the meet.
The Wolverine teams finished 1-2 with the team of Wheeler, Bennett, Keefer, and Atanasoff first in 3:50.87 and the team of Clark, Nick, Madigan, and Williams finishing second to give the Wolverines the final margin of victory.
Modified: The Modified Wolverine swimmers also competed in their third meet of the season and had several outstanding performances, led by Jason Marrones’ first place in the 50 breaststroke, and the winning 200 free relay of Ben Norton, Nate Peters, Brayden Hurd, and Marrone.
The Wolverine teams will host Greene on Thursday.
