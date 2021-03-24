The Tioga Cross Country team hosted a race on Tuesday with Waverly, Newark Valley, and SVE/Candor.

o team scores were kept, since some runners ran the entire race, whereas other runners ran half of the race and relayed with a teammate who then finished the race. The race had a length of 2.75 miles.

Among individual runners, Waverly’s Collin Wright went the distance in 14 minutes and 15 seconds to win by over a minute-and-a-half. Newark Valley’s Jonny Sherwood was second in 15:56.

Nate Ackley of Waverly was third in 16:14 with SVEC’s John Garrison fourth in 16:23.

Among individual runners, Waverly’s top five finishers included, Matt Atanasoff was seventh with a time of 17:38; Gavin Schillmoeller, was 12th in 18:31; and Brayden Hurd was 21st with a time of 23:10.

For Tioga, Cameron Bosell was 16th among individuals with a time of 21:07, Josh Reis was 19th in 22:53 and Max Dydynski crossed the line 23rd in 25:05..

Caden Ruben paced SVEC, running in eighth among individuals with a time of 17:50 Alexander Cox had the 13th best run as an individual, finishing in 19:26 and teammate Brian Belanger was the next man across the stripe in 19:43. Also for SVEC, Aiden Jackson was 22nd in 24:48; Ezekial was 24th among individuals with a time of 25:35 and Adon Bostwick was 25th in 27:28.

The first of the tag teams to cross was the SVEC combo of Nathan Gillette and Ben Dizer, who clocked in at 16:57

A total of 13 individual ladies took the starter’s pistol wqith the top local finishers being Waverlys Harper Minaker, second with a time of 19:45 and Elizabeth Vaughn, third in 21:10. Also for Waverly, Aubrey Akins was 13th in 26:36.

Mya Marsh led SVEC’s individuals, finishing sixth in 22:11. Jenna O’Connel lwas ninth for SVEC in 23:04.

Tioga’s lone individual runner was Lexy Ward, who was 10th in 24:37.

Newark Valley’s Renee Riegal was first overall with a time of 18:49 and the Cardinals had five of the first eight runners.

Fir teams, SVEC’s Olivia Secondo and Brianne Schweiger had the best time with a 23:15 that was good for 10th overall.

Tioga’s Kate Burrowes and Lizzie Shaffer, finished 13th overall and second in teams with a time of 25:30.

Olivia Bennett and Alexis Quick of SVEC were 14th overall and third in teams with a time of 25:38; and Tioga’s team of Faith Burrowes and Patience Card, were 16th overall and fourth in teams with a time of 26:09.

